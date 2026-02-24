403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Signals Readiness for Scenarios as US Urges Tehran Toward Deal
(MENAFN) The United States is maintaining a full spectrum of options in its dealings with Iran, according to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who emphasized Washington’s push for a negotiated settlement while underscoring military preparedness.
During remarks to reporters in Colorado on Monday, Hegseth stressed that President Donald Trump favors resolving tensions through diplomacy. However, he clarified that contingency strategies have been developed should Tehran decline to engage in an agreement.
"Iran should make a deal. Iran has an opportunity to make a deal. That's the outcome the president would prefer.
"Our job is to provide options, and we will have options for the president should Iran decide not to take a deal," he said.
Addressing questions about the possibility of military action, Hegseth made clear that no course of action has been ruled out, stating that "everything is on the table."
"It's the president's decision. We're here to help ensure that a deal is made. And I think Iran would be wise to make a good deal," he added.
Earlier the same day, President Trump dismissed circulating media claims suggesting that General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had cautioned senior officials that launching strikes against Iran could pose serious dangers and risk drawing the United States into an extended regional conflict.
Responding on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote:
“Numerous stories from the Fake News Media have been circulating stating that General Daniel Caine, sometimes referred to as Razin, is against us going to War with Iran. The story does not attribute this vast wealth of knowledge to anyone, and is 100 percent incorrect,” he said on his Truth Social platform.
During remarks to reporters in Colorado on Monday, Hegseth stressed that President Donald Trump favors resolving tensions through diplomacy. However, he clarified that contingency strategies have been developed should Tehran decline to engage in an agreement.
"Iran should make a deal. Iran has an opportunity to make a deal. That's the outcome the president would prefer.
"Our job is to provide options, and we will have options for the president should Iran decide not to take a deal," he said.
Addressing questions about the possibility of military action, Hegseth made clear that no course of action has been ruled out, stating that "everything is on the table."
"It's the president's decision. We're here to help ensure that a deal is made. And I think Iran would be wise to make a good deal," he added.
Earlier the same day, President Trump dismissed circulating media claims suggesting that General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had cautioned senior officials that launching strikes against Iran could pose serious dangers and risk drawing the United States into an extended regional conflict.
Responding on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote:
“Numerous stories from the Fake News Media have been circulating stating that General Daniel Caine, sometimes referred to as Razin, is against us going to War with Iran. The story does not attribute this vast wealth of knowledge to anyone, and is 100 percent incorrect,” he said on his Truth Social platform.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment