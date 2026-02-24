Hot Wheels Speed City To Bring Live Entertainment For Families In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The cultural hub of Qatar, Katara Cultural Village, will be transformed into a multi-sensory city with immersive rides and interactive zone as it hosts Hot Wheels Speed City in the last week of March 2026.

The event, set to take place at Katara South Parking, promises to be one-of-a-kind experience, featuring racing simulators, race zones, and interactive photo opportunities.



Tickets for the nearly month-long will go on sale next week, on March 4, 2026.

Visit Qatar stated, on its website, that the attractions are designed for all ages, with tickets offering great value through multi-visit passes, group rates and school trip packages.