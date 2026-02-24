Bennett Voices Concern Over Civilian Casualties In Pakistani Strikes

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan Richard Bennett has voiced deep concern over civilian casualties resulting from Pakistani military airstrikes in Afghanistan.

In a post on his X account, Bennett said:“I am deeply concerned by reports of numerous children and other civilians being killed following renewed conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan.”

He urged both sides to exercise maximum restraint, protect civilians and abide by international law.

Pakistani military carried out airstrikes on a religious seminary in southeastern Paktika province and on residential areas in Behsud district of eastern Nangarhar province on Saturday night.

According to reports, 13 members of a family, including women and children, were martyred and nine others wounded in Behsud district of Nangarhar.

Reports also indicate that five people remain missing.

kk