Zelensky Reaffirms Ukraine’s Determination to Regain Lost Territories
(MENAFN) Ukraine will not abandon its claims on regions lost to Russia and remains committed to reclaiming them in the future, President Vladimir Zelensky stated, once again rejecting any withdrawal from Donbass, as reported by sources.
In an interview published on Monday, Zelensky emphasized that pulling back from the areas of Donbass still under Ukrainian control would only “divide” the nation’s society. A withdrawal has been a central Russian demand and a key point in ongoing US-mediated talks between Moscow and Kiev.
The Ukrainian leader reaffirmed that Ukraine intends to regain all territories lost to Russia.
“We’ll do it. That is absolutely clear. It is only a matter of time,” he said.
Zelensky acknowledged that the country currently lacks the financial resources and military strength to carry out such operations. “To do it today would mean losing a huge number of people – millions of people – because the [Russian] army is large, and we understand the cost of such steps,” he said. “And we also don’t have enough weapons. That depends not just on us, but on our partners.”
He reiterated his long-standing position of restoring all territories within Ukraine’s 1991 borders, established after the Soviet Union’s collapse. Achieving this, he claimed, would represent a “victory of justice for the whole world.”
The territories in question include Crimea, which separated from Ukraine following the Western-backed 2014 Maidan coup and joined Russia through a referendum soon after. The Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) People’s Republics declared independence early in the post-Maidan conflict in Donbass. These regions, along with Zaporozhye and Kherson, were incorporated into Russia in late 2022 following referendums in which the majority of residents supported the move.
