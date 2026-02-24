403
Slovakia Cuts Emergency Power Exports to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Slovakia has suspended emergency electricity deliveries to Ukraine after Kiev failed to restore Russian oil flows through the Druzhba pipeline, Prime Minister Robert Fico announced on Monday.
The decision followed the expiration of an ultimatum issued by Bratislava over the weekend demanding that Ukraine resume operations along the Soviet-era pipeline. The Druzhba route, which links Russia with Slovakia and Hungary, has remained inactive since late January. Ukrainian authorities have attributed the disruption to Russian strikes, a claim Moscow rejects.
Slovakia, alongside Hungary, has accused Ukraine of intentionally restricting oil transit for political leverage. In outlining the suspension of electricity supplies, Fico described Kiev’s move as a “purely political decision aimed at blackmailing Slovakia.”
“Reciprocity is a fundamental rule in international relations. The government’s first response to the hostile acts of the Ukrainian president in the form of stopping emergency electricity supply is therefore entirely appropriate,” Fico stated, cautioning that “further reciprocal steps” could follow if the oil transit is not reinstated.
Ukraine has increasingly depended on imported electricity to stabilize its power system, which has sustained significant damage from Russian strikes targeting dual-use infrastructure. Fico noted that in January alone, Slovakia exported roughly double the volume of electricity to Ukraine compared to the total supplied throughout 2025.
The measure came shortly after Hungary blocked the European Union’s latest sanctions package against Russia, as well as a proposed €90 billion ($106 billion) emergency financial package for Ukraine. Budapest linked its veto to the Druzhba dispute, accusing Kiev of enforcing an “oil blockade” and engaging in “blackmail.”
In recent days, both Slovakia and Hungary have also indicated they would halt diesel exports to Ukraine until the pipeline becomes operational again. Hungarian officials have additionally considered suspending emergency electricity transfers.
