Datalec Launches Next-Generation Modular Data Centre Solution To Accelerate Deployment And Boost Scalability

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datalec Precision Installations (DPI) has unveiled its next-generation Data Centre Modularisation Solution, engineered to help organisations deploy critical infrastructure faster, more flexibly, and with greater cost efficiency.

Being designed in response to surging demand for rapid capacity expansion, the new modular solution enables businesses to compress delivery timelines while maintaining full control over configuration, performance, and long-term scalability. Each system is precision engineered and elements delivered through Datalec's manufacturing process, ensuring compatibility across structural, mechanical, and electrical systems.

“This launch marks a pivotal shift in how data centre capacity can be delivered,” said John Lever, Director of Modular Solutions at Datalec.“Organisations are under pressure to scale quickly, managing capital expenditure, whilst maintaining exceptional quality. Our modular solution brings these priorities together, giving customers the confidence and agility to develop at the pace their business requires.”

By combining pre-engineered design principles with tailored manufacturing, Datalec's approach enables clients to adapt systems to unique site conditions, operational needs, and long-term growth strategies. The solution also reduces the complexity and disruption associated with traditional onsite construction, enabling a succinct, safer installation and faster speed to market.

With an emphasis on reliability, engineering excellence, and lifecycle value, the new Modularisation Solution reinforces Datalec's commitment to delivering robust, scalable infrastructure for today's data-driven enterprises.

About Datalec

Datalec Precision Installations delivers global data centre solutions, specialising in M&E and connectivity design, bespoke manufacturing, modular solutions, installation, and data centre services. With unmatched expertise, we offer consultancy, cleaning, electronic security, remote hands and migrations. By delivering advanced, future-ready data centres, we empower clients to embrace and lead the AI revolution through innovation and digital transformation.

