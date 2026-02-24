403
Four Dead as Army Helicopter Crashes in Iran
(MENAFN) An Iranian army helicopter plummeted into a wholesale fruit and vegetable market compound in the Dorcheh area of Isfahan province on Tuesday, claiming the lives of four people, local media reported.
The aircraft was conducting a routine training mission when it went down, according to Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency. The crash killed both the pilot and co-pilot, while two civilian market workers also lost their lives in the incident.
Mehr News Agency was first to report the crash, with initial accounts confirming the helicopter came to rest within the bustling market compound. Iranian authorities have yet to formally disclose what caused the aircraft to go down.
An official investigation is expected to follow as authorities work to determine the precise circumstances behind the deadly crash.
