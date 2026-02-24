Quidax And Lisk Partner To Power The Next Generation Of Digital Finance In Africa

African-founded cryptocurrency exchange, Quidax has announced a partnership with Lisk blockchain. This collaboration marks Lisk's first partnership with an African exchange licensed by Nigeria's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), creating a bridge between regulated digital assets infrastructure ( ) and the rapidly expanding Lisk Layer 2 (L2) ecosystem.

In 2024, Quidax made history as the first crypto exchange to receive a provisional operating license from Nigeria's SEC. This partnership builds on that regulatory foundation, enabling Quidax customers to trade and move value seamlessly using USDT, USDC, LSK, and Ether (ETH) on the Lisk network.

Beyond retail trading, the partnership provides a critical gateway for the developer community. Builders on the Lisk network can now leverage Quidax's robust digital asset infrastructure to access stablecoins and local currencies at competitive rates. This institutional-grade infrastructure is designed to power "future-forward" financial products, ranging from neobanks and cross-border payment platforms to regional exchanges and global fintech solutions.

"The partnership with Lisk enables us to extend our platform to serve more people and cater to the increasing demand from products and services that want to integrate our stablecoin and digital assets product ( ) to build products across Africa," said Morris Ebieroma, Chief Infrastructure Officer at Quidax.

Lisk, which recently transitioned to an Ethereum Layer 2 to focus on high-growth markets, sees this partnership as a cornerstone for its African expansion.

"Africa represents one of the most critical frontiers for blockchain innovation, where the demand for reliable and inclusive financial tools is urgent," said Chidubem Emelumadu, Ecosystem Lead (Africa) at Lisk. "Our partnership with Quidax expands access to stablecoins and onchain financial opportunities for everyday users and businesses. At the same time, it gives founders building on Lisk the critical infrastructure they need to create solutions that can scale meaningfully across the continent."

By combining Quidax's deep local liquidity and compliant framework with Lisk's scalable L2 technology, this partnership is set to accelerate the adoption of Web3 solutions that solve real-world financial challenges for millions of customers across Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Quidax.

About Quidax:

Quidax is an African-founded cryptocurrency exchange that makes it easy for anyone to buy, sell, store and transfer digital assets. Quidax additionally enables OTC trading ( ) and gives fintechs the tools to offer digital assets to customers.

About Lisk:

Lisk Chain is a cost-efficient, fast, and scalable Layer 2 (L2) network based on the OP Stack and secured by Ethereum. Focused on solving real-world problems in high-growth markets, Lisk provides a growth platform for Web3 founders through its $15M EMpower Fund, blockchain, accelerator programs, and a founder-focused ecosystem.