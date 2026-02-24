What Is A Pawan Hans Helicopter? Aircraft Carrying Seven Crashes Into Sea In Andamans, All Rescued

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Pawan Hans helicopter carrying seven people, including two crew members, crashed into the sea near Mayabunder in the North and Middle Andaman district on Tuesday morning, prompting an emergency rescue operation in which all on board were saved, officials said.

The aircraft ditched into the sea shortly before it was due to land, following what authorities described as a suspected technical malfunction. All five passengers and two crew members were pulled from the water and admitted to hospital for treatment.

Crash Near Mayabunder After Suspected Technical Snag

The accident occurred at around 9.30 am local time. According to officials, the helicopter had taken off earlier in the morning as part of a scheduled inter-island service.

| Pawan Hans launches multiple helicopter routes in Assam under RCS UDAN

“The helicopter took off from Sri Vijaya Puram around 8.45 am, and it crashed into the sea around 9.30 am. A preliminary inquiry revealed that there was some technical snag, and the pilot made a crash-landing on the sea,” a senior Civil Aviation official said.

Civil Aviation Director Nitesh Rawat confirmed that all seven individuals were accounted for.

“A total of seven people were onboard, including the pilot. All are safe, and we are yet to take the statement of the pilot. All injured persons are under treatment at Dr Rajendra Prasad Hospital in Mayabunder. We are trying to bring the injured people to Sri Vijaya Puram,” Rawat said.

A relief helicopter was dispatched from Port Blair to assist in the aftermath of the incident.

Sequence of Events Before the Sea Ditching

According to a Pawan Hans spokesperson, the helicopter had been operating multiple legs that morning.

“The helicopter took off from Port Blair at around 8.30 am for Ranghat. At 9.10 am, it took off for Mayabunder and was to land at 9.30 am. It, however, ditched into the sea 300 m short of the runway.

| The Pawan Hans sell-off was hit by a serious snag

There were five passengers on board and two crew members. All have been recovered and are safe,” the spokesperson said.

Authorities have initiated a formal inquiry to determine the precise cause of the technical issue.

What Are Pawan Hans Helicopters?

Pawan Hans Ltd is a central public sector undertaking headquartered in Noida and operates helicopter services across India, particularly in remote and island territories where fixed-wing aircraft operations are limited.

The company plays a crucial role in connecting far-flung regions such as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, offshore oil installations and mountainous terrains. Its services are frequently used for inter-island transport, medical evacuations and government missions.

Tuesday's incident is likely to renew scrutiny of operational safety standards in difficult maritime and island environments, even as authorities emphasised that the pilot's decision to ditch the aircraft into the sea appears to have prevented serious casualties.

An investigation is underway, and further details are expected once officials record statements and examine the aircraft.