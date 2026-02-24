Kazakhstan Ramps Up Irrigation Infrastructure In Its Southern Regions

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan plans to clean more than 2,200 km of irrigation channels and repair 394 hydraulic structures in 2026 as part of a major effort to strengthen water management in its southern regions, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

The update was presented by Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan, Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, during a government meeting on February 24.

New projects are also set to begin with investment support, including the construction of three new reservoirs in the Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and West Kazakhstan regions, reconstruction of the Koksaray counter-regulator; and automation of 103 channels across five southern regions.

“Over the past two months, water accumulation has increased by 1.5 billion cubic meters. River basin conditions are under continuous monitoring, and the key priorities now are strict adherence to the approved limits and transition to water-saving technologies,” Nurzhigitov said.

These measures, as it was noted, form part of a broader strategy to modernize irrigation infrastructure, optimize water use, and safeguard agricultural productivity during the vegetation period.