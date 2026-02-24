Ramadan Majlis To Deepen Cultural And Religious Awareness

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Majlis in Ramadan are among the most eminent societal platforms, in Qatar, that help strengthen cultural and religious awareness, as well as time-honoured values that underpin Qatari society throughout history.

These platforms aren't merely confined to gatherings and socialisation but serve as open educational venues where expertise is imparted, popular memory is restored, and values that combine religion, morality, and national identity are renewed.

In Ramadan, the status of this Majlis is significantly elevated by virtue of month's spirituality, these venues morphing into spaces for Holy Quran recitation, learning the Prophet's (PBUH) biography, upholding enduring Islamic tenets, and sharing opinions about the issues facing the community, thereby ultimately promoting awareness and belonging and endowing young people with a practical model, as good morals in people's reality are interpreted as good listening, high recognition, and adherence to the Majlis protocols. Researcher in Heritage and History, and owner of a Majlis, Abdulaziz Al Buhaashim Al Sayed, highlighted to QNA that the people of Qatar tout these platforms and give them overriding significance, as long as these venues contribute to preserving the cultural and social legacy through daily practices that epitomise the true meanings of magnanimity, hospitality, and good reception. These platforms literally instil the facts in visitors, particularly young people, that hospitality isn't merely a kind of social tenet, but rather a profound ethical value that reflects the society's identity and its history, Al Sayed outlined.

Al Sayed further elaborated that from this standpoint, he vigorously committed to making his Majlis and other platforms a positive environment that combines the authenticity of heritage and the criticality of dialogue, by opening their doors to everything that enhances knowledge and protects society's values. - QNA