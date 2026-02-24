403
Aljazira Bank and BIBF Conclude a Specialised Leadership Development Program under the “Future Leaders” Initiative
(MENAFN- BIBF Leading Excellence ) Manama – 23 February 2026: Aljazira Bank - one of the leading financial institutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - concluded a specialized training program under the “Future Leaders” initiative program in collaboration with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), during a closing ceremony held at the Institute’s premises in Bahrain Bay. The event was attended by a number of senior executives from both entities, with the participation of a select group of youth from across the GCC countries.
The program comes as part of Aljazira Bank’s sustainability and human capital development initiatives, reflecting its investment in developing young leaders and advancing professional capabilities. It aims to equip banking and financial talent capable of supporting national economic growth and strengthening the competitiveness of the financial sector, in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.BIBF was responsible for the design and delivery of the training program, which spanned five days and focused on developing leadership skills, entrepreneurship, innovation, and financial technologies (FinTech), including applications of artificial intelligence and trading simulations, in addition to enhancing strategic thinking, project management, team-building, and decision-making skills.
The program also included field visits to several national institutions, including the Bahrain Bourse to observe the trading floor, the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) to learn about digital banking experiences, the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) to gain insights into the Kingdom of Bahrain’s investments related to the financial sector, and The Benefit Company to learn about its financial technology solutions.
The closing ceremony featured a showcase of the program outcomes and participants’ projects, as well as the recognition of graduates in appreciation of their commitment and engagement throughout the camp. The ceremony was attended by a number of Aljazira Bank officials, alongside BIBF’s team of experts and trainers.
Mr. Faisal bin Mashhour Al Mansour, Senior Vice President and Head of Human Capital, Corporate Strategy and Support Group at Aljazira Bank, said: “Investing in the development of young leaders is a fundamental pillar of sustainable institutional performance. This program reflects the Bank’s continued approach to building banking talent capable of keeping pace with the rapid transformations in the financial sector. Our partnership with BIBF demonstrates our commitment to providing applied learning experiences aligned with regional standards, contributing to the refinement of leadership skills and enhancing participants’ professional readiness, in support of our ambition to prepare future leaders equipped to innovate and make informed decisions in a competitive and evolving business environment.”
On this occasion, Dr. Ahmed Alshaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the BIBF, stated: “We are proud of our partnership with Aljazira Bank in delivering the Future Leaders program, which reflects the mutual trust between both institutions and the Institute’s regional role in designing and delivering specialised leadership programs. This program reaffirms our commitment to supporting human capital development initiatives across the GCC through practical programs that align with the needs of the future economy.”
The conclusion of this training phase under the “Future Leaders” program reflects the institutional partnership between both parties in developing young leaders and supporting human capital development initiatives in the region, contributing to the preparation of qualified talent capable of supporting and achieving economic development objectives across the GCC region.
