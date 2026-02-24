Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moci Announces Recall Of LINCOLN Aviator 2020-2023 Models


2026-02-24 02:06:39
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in cooperation with Almana Motors Company, Qatar's Lincoln dealership, has announced the recall of LINCOLN Aviator 2020-2023 models.

The recall is due to the possibility that the seat release button may remain stuck downwards, which could cause the second-row seats to open suddenly without pressing the button. the MoCI said the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs.

