Tuesday, 02 January 2024
Minister Of Environment Meets UK Ambassador

2026-02-24 02:06:39
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie met yesterday with Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the State of Qatar H E Neerav Patel. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the two countries, particularly the partnership in environmental fields, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.

The Peninsula

