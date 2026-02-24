Minister Of Environment Meets UK Ambassador

Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie met yesterday with Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the State of Qatar H E Neerav Patel. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the two countries, particularly the partnership in environmental fields, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.

