Kazakhstan Approves 402,000 Tons Of Diesel Supply For Spring Field Work

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan has approved a schedule for supplying 402,000 tons of discounted diesel fuel to agricultural producers as part of preparations for spring field work, Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said at a government meeting, Trend reports.

According to the minister, the ministries of energy and agriculture approved in January 2026 a delivery schedule covering the period from February 1 through June 30.

To promote transparency and enhance control in diesel fuel distribution, a range of measures has been implemented. These include the introduction of distinct PIN codes for digital marking, the color coding of fuel in yellow, blue, and red, and the establishment of a dedicated virtual warehouse within the electronic invoicing system.



The following steps are designed to guarantee that oil suppliers effectively sell diesel fuel to agricultural producers for its proper application.

“The shipment of diesel fuel for agricultural producers is under constant monitoring by the ministry,” Akkenzhenov emphasized.