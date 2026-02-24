Kazakhstan Approves 402,000 Tons Of Diesel Supply For Spring Field Work
According to the minister, the ministries of energy and agriculture approved in January 2026 a delivery schedule covering the period from February 1 through June 30.
To promote transparency and enhance control in diesel fuel
distribution, a range of measures has been implemented. These
include the introduction of distinct PIN codes for digital marking,
the color coding of fuel in yellow, blue, and red, and the
establishment of a dedicated virtual warehouse within the
electronic invoicing system.
The following steps are designed to guarantee that oil suppliers effectively sell diesel fuel to agricultural producers for its proper application.
“The shipment of diesel fuel for agricultural producers is under constant monitoring by the ministry,” Akkenzhenov emphasized.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment