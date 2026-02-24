403
Iraq Emphasizes Domestic Control Over New Government Formation
(MENAFN) Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein described the formation of the country’s new government as an “internal matter,” while noting that Baghdad considers the perspectives of international partners, especially the United States.
Speaking in Baghdad during a meeting with US envoy Tom Barrack, Hussein emphasized “the need to continue communication and coordination during the coming phase until the process of forming the Iraqi government is completed,” according to a statement released by the Foreign Ministry and cited by a state news agency.
Last month, the Coordination Framework, a coalition of Shiite political parties, nominated former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki for the premiership. The nomination faced opposition from US President Donald Trump, who warned that US support for Iraq could be withdrawn if Maliki returned to office.
Maliki previously served as prime minister from 2006 to 2014, a period marked by significant security challenges, including the rise of the ISIS (Daesh) terror group, which controlled large areas of Iraq before being defeated in 2017. Iraq’s power-sharing system allocates the presidency to a Kurd, the premiership to a Shiite, and the parliamentary speakership to a Sunni.
Barrack praised Iraq’s recent actions to transfer ISIS (Daesh) detainees from foreign detention centers to Iraqi prisons, calling it a move that strengthens the country’s sovereignty and fulfills its legal responsibilities, according to the statement.
The meeting also addressed issues related to the agreement between the Syrian government and the YPG/SDF, as noted by the Foreign Ministry.
