US Democrats Pledge to Prevent Renewal of Trump’s Worldwide Tariffs
(MENAFN) US Senate Democrats announced on Monday that they will oppose any attempt to prolong global tariffs implemented by President Donald Trump.
“Senate Democrats will continue to fight back against Trump's tariff tax, and will block any attempt to extend these harmful tariffs when they expire this summer,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, criticizing the former president for what he described as "furthering economic carnage."
The statement comes shortly after the US Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s so-called “emergency” tariffs were unlawful. Schumer accused Trump of attempting to bypass that decision by “doubling down on his reign of economic chaos.”
Trump responded to the court ruling, claiming it had “accidentally and unwittingly” expanded his authority, and threatened to impose even higher tariffs on countries he said were “playing games” with the US. He also asserted that congressional approval was unnecessary for his new tariffs, though legal experts note that any new measures would require congressional approval within 150 days or risk expiring.
Schumer dismissed these claims, emphasizing that Trump’s global tariffs had already made living costs “unaffordable” for ordinary Americans and pledging that Democrats would prevent their renewal.
Over the weekend, Trump said he would enact a new 15% global tariff, up from the previous 10%, invoking Section 122—the “balance of payments” provision—which allows the president to impose temporary tariffs to address trade imbalances or unjustifiable restrictions on US commerce for a period of 150 days.
