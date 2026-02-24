403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Military Targets Alleged Narco-Trafficking Ship, Killing Three
(MENAFN) The US military announced Monday that three individuals were killed during an operation aimed at what it described as a drug-trafficking vessel in the Caribbean.
According to a statement from United States Southern Command, intelligence confirmed that the boat was navigating along “known narco-trafficking routes” and was actively involved in drug-related activities.
The operation was authorized by Gen. Francis L. Donovan, the commander of SOUTHCOM, and carried out by Joint Task Force Southern Spear. The military said the strike targeted a “vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations.”
Officials added that no US service members were injured during the mission.
Since September, the administration of Donald Trump has stepped up military actions in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific, describing them as part of intensified efforts to combat narcotics trafficking. According to official figures, these operations have resulted in at least 148 deaths since they began.
The expanded campaign has coincided with increased US pressure on Venezuela, including blockades of oil tankers, seizures of vessels, and a stronger military presence near Venezuelan waters.
On Jan. 3, a US military action inside Venezuela led to the detention of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.
According to a statement from United States Southern Command, intelligence confirmed that the boat was navigating along “known narco-trafficking routes” and was actively involved in drug-related activities.
The operation was authorized by Gen. Francis L. Donovan, the commander of SOUTHCOM, and carried out by Joint Task Force Southern Spear. The military said the strike targeted a “vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations.”
Officials added that no US service members were injured during the mission.
Since September, the administration of Donald Trump has stepped up military actions in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific, describing them as part of intensified efforts to combat narcotics trafficking. According to official figures, these operations have resulted in at least 148 deaths since they began.
The expanded campaign has coincided with increased US pressure on Venezuela, including blockades of oil tankers, seizures of vessels, and a stronger military presence near Venezuelan waters.
On Jan. 3, a US military action inside Venezuela led to the detention of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment