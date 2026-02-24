INS Sudarshini In Egypt, Bolstering Indo-Egyptian Naval Cooperation

Indian Navy's Sail Training Ship INS Sudarshini departed from Safaga, Egypt on February 23 as part of her ongoing Lokayan-26 deployment. Covering a distance of 1,832 nautical miles in 16 days, the passage from Salalah to Safaga marked a significant milestone, highlighting the resilience, confidence, and endurance of the ship's crew.

Strengthening India-Egypt Naval Cooperation

On arrival, the ship was warmly received by officials of the Egyptian Navy and representatives from the Indian Embassy. The Commanding Officer, INS Sudarshini, called on Rear Admiral Ramy Ahmed Ismail Mohamed, Base Commander Red Sea and Safaga Naval Base. The interactions emphasised growing maritime partnership between the two navies, reflecting a shared vision of enhanced naval cooperation and interoperability.

During the port stay, the Indian Navy will engage in professional interactions with Egyptian naval personnel, share best practices in sail training, and undertake community outreach activities aimed at strengthening bilateral goodwill.

Navigating Challenging Waters

Transit through the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea constituted a key operational phase as the ship steered through challenging weather conditions and dense shipping traffic, demonstrating a high degree of professional competence and seamanship skills. The visit of INS Sudarshini to Safaga reaffirms the Indian Navy's continued commitment to maritime outreach under the "Bridges of Friendship" initiative and underscores the strong and enduring ties between India and Egypt.

About INS Sudarshini and its Mission

INS Sudarshini is the Indian Navy's second indigenously-built sail training ship, commissioned on 27 January 2012. Built by Goa Shipyard Limited and based at Kochi, Kerala under the Southern Naval Command, she serves as the premier platform for training naval officers and coast guard personnel.

Currently undertaking the flagship 10-month global expedition 'Lokayan 26' across four continents, INS Sudarshini continues her legacy of building skilled, sea-ready officers through traditional seamanship and modern naval training. Over 200 trainees will participate in this historic voyage, gaining invaluable experience in long-range navigation and maritime operations. (ANI)

