13 Civilians Killed In Pakistan Airstrikes In Afghanistan: UNAMA

Recent months have seen rising cross-border tensions along Afghanistan-Pakistan borders. UNAMA has repeatedly highlighted the urgent need to protect civilians amid escalating airstrikes.

UNAMA reported that Pakistan conducted night airstrikes in Nangarhar's Bahsud and Khogiani districts from 11:15 PM to 1:45 AM on February 21–22, killing 13 civilians and injuring seven.

In Paktika, two attacks targeted Barmal district, hitting a school and nearby mosque and Orgun district, destroying a civilian home. No casualties were reported in Orgun.

UNAMA condemned the strikes, urging all parties to immediately halt hostilities and strictly follow international humanitarian law, ensuring civilians are not harmed.

UNAMA called for transparent investigations and accountability, stressing urgent protection measures for civilians in conflict-affected areas.

Pakistan claimed the strikes targeted seven ISIS-K and Pakistani Taliban bases, asserting the operations aimed at militants, not civilians.