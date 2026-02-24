Municipality Ministry Delivers Nearly One Million Services

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality has recorded a remarkable year in customer service performance, delivering a total of 984,787 services in 2025 through its Customer Service and Unified Call Center Department. The achievement reflects the Ministry's ongoing commitment to faster response times, more efficient communication channels, and effective handling of public reports and inquiries.

According to the 2025 performance summary, shared by the Ministry recently, the Unified Call Center handled 259,749 calls, while 245,505 interactions were managed across social media platforms. The Ministry's digital transformation efforts also saw significant engagement, with 542,987 requests submitted through the official website and 240,224 requests processed via the Ministry's application. Additionally, 915 requests were received through WhatsApp and email channels.

On the ground, customer service offices provided 201,576 services, contributing to a total of 519,396 in-person services delivered throughout the year. These figures highlight the Ministry's integrated approach in combining digital solutions with direct service channels to ensure accessibility and convenience for all beneficiaries.

Customer satisfaction remained high across service platforms, with the Unified Call Center achieving an 85% satisfaction rate, while Customer Service Offices recorded an even higher 87% satisfaction rate. The results underscore the Ministry's focus on service excellence and continuous performance improvement.

As part of its comprehensive Digital Transformation Project, the Ministry has continued to expand and modernize its e-services ecosystem, enabling individuals and businesses to complete transactions efficiently without the need to visit service centers. The initiative focuses on automating procedures, reducing processing times, and integrating smart solutions that enhance transparency and operational efficiency across municipal services.



In this context, the Ministry of Municipality recently announced the launch of four new electronic services for Fisheries Resources Management, reinforcing its commitment to digital innovation. The new services aim to streamline procedures for beneficiaries in the fisheries sector and provide round-the-clock access through electronic channels.

This step not only enhances convenience for stakeholders but also supports sustainable management of marine resources through improved regulatory processes and digital monitoring.

The Ministry has also prioritized the development of unified digital platforms that consolidate services into user-friendly interfaces, allowing customers to submit applications, track requests in real time, and receive notifications on service updates.

By leveraging advanced technologies and data-driven performance monitoring, the Ministry ensures continuous enhancement of service quality while supporting Qatar's broader digital government objectives.

Through sustained investment in smart systems and integrated service channels, the Ministry of Municipality reaffirms that customer satisfaction remains its top priority, while meeting the evolving needs of the community with efficiency, accessibility, and innovation.