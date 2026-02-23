Black Friday Opens Door For Global Brands To Win The World's Most Powerful Retail Moment

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) MIAMI, Fla., Feb. 23, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Black Friday, the most recognized and influential name in global retail, is officially expanding beyond a single day-offering banks, global retailers, technology platforms, and brands worldwide a new opportunity to win with the most powerful shopping identity ever created, Empire License, Inc. announced today.



Through the launch of the Black Friday Loyalty Rewards Card and Black Friday Select, a generative AI- powered shopping assistant, Black Friday is now available as a year-round retail and commerce platform designed to help companies drive growth, loyalty, and conversion at unprecedented scale.

For decades, Black Friday has been synonymous with urgency, savings, and action. Today, that culture power is being transformed into infrastructure – allowing companies not just to participate in Black Friday, but to build with it.

“Black Friday is already the most powerful name in retail. What we've done is turn that power into a platform that companies everywhere can use to win-whether they're a global retailer, a bank, or a technology company,” said Emory Williams, President & CEO.“This is not about one day. It's about owning the consumer relationship year-round while preserving the importance of Black Friday itself.”



FROM A SINGLE DAY TO A GLOBAL COMMERCE ENGINE

The Black Friday Loyalty Rewards Card enables year-round consumer engagement, allowing shoppers to earn points and rewards through everyday purchases that culminate in the world's most anticipated shopping period. For partners, this creates continuous customer interaction, measurable retention, and recurring transaction volume.

Black Friday Select brings artificial intelligence directly into the shopping experience. As a generative AI-powered shopping assistant, it delivers real-time product recommendations, comparisons, and guided discovery-operating natively within a retailer's existing digital environment to increase conversion and average order value.

AN OPEN INVITATION TO COMPANIES READY TO WIN

In an Increasingly competitive retail and AI landscape, companies are searching for an edge. Black Friday offers one that already lives in the minds of billions of consumers.

By aligning with Black Friday, participating companies gain access to the world's most trusted retail name, a built-in culture of urgency and value, AI-powered shopping engagement, and a loyalty system that drives year-round participation.

BLACK FRIDAY IS OPEN FOR BUSINESS

Black Friday is now available to retailers, financial institutions, technology platforms, and global brands seeking sustainable advantage in the next era of commerce.

Companies can win with Black Friday-and many will.

ABOUT BLACK FRIDAY

Black Friday is the most recognized retail name in the world, evolving from a single shopping day into a global commerce platform that integrates loyalty, artificial intelligence, and brand engagement.

Learn more: and

