Faw TOKYO 2026 To Provide Free Interpretation Service For International Visitors

TOKYO, Japan – FaW TOKYO–FASHION WORLD TOKYO 2026 April announced that it will offer a complimentary interpretation service for the upcoming Spring 2026 edition, aimed at supporting international buyers and facilitating smoother communication with Japanese exhibitors.

This complimentary service is available in English, Chinese, and Korean, making it easier than ever for overseas attendees to connect with local brands, ask detailed questions, and gain top-notch insights into products and market trends. Each visitor may book up to one hour with a professional interpreter, enabling more meaningful discussions and helping to build strong business relationships from the outset. With limited slots available, advance registration is required, and applications will open in mid-February. We strongly encourage interested buyers to apply early to secure their place.

Feedback from previous events underscores the value of this service, with many participants reporting that interpretation opened doors to new partnerships and ensured smoother business meetings. By bridging language barriers, FaW TOKYO empowers visitors to make informed decisions, discover new opportunities, and maximise their time at the show.

FaW TOKYO invites buyers, retailers, manufacturers, and industry professionals from around the world to take advantage of these exclusive services and join Japan's largest fashion business platform this spring. Don't miss your chance to connect globally, source innovative products, and experience the very best of Japanese and international fashion.

For full event details and registration information, visit the official FaW TOKYO website.