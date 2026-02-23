How One Consultant Is Reshaping The Way Canada's Food And Hospitality Businesses Get Built

MENAFN - GetNews) John Dogus, founder of NHFC, has completed over 100 projects across the country - offering a turnkey model that takes entrepreneurs from concept to grand opening.

For most Canadians dreaming of opening a restaurant, café, or grocery store, the journey from idea to opening day is anything but straightforward. Between navigating municipal permits, sourcing commercial equipment, coordinating contractors, and securing financing, many aspiring food business owners find themselves overwhelmed before they ever serve a single customer. The process is fragmented, expensive, and riddled with pitfalls that can derail even the most promising concepts. It's a problem John Dogus has spent 15 years solving.

Dogus is the founder and CEO of Northern Hospitality & Food Consulting (NHFC), a firm that has quietly become one of Canada's most reliable partners for food and hospitality entrepreneurs. Based in Ontario, NHFC offers what Dogus describes as a "turnkey" approach: the company handles every stage of a food business build, from initial concept development and architectural drawings to permits, construction management, equipment sourcing, installation, and financing - all under one roof.

"The biggest reason food businesses fail isn't the food," says Dogus. "It's the build. People underestimate what it takes to get from a signed lease to an open door. They think the hard part is the menu and the branding. But the real challenge is the 50 steps between signing your lease and welcoming your first customer. That's the gap we fill."

A Track Record Built Across Industries

With over 100 successful projects completed across the country, NHFC has built a reputation for delivering on time and on budget in an industry where neither is guaranteed. The firm's portfolio spans restaurants, bakeries, grocery stores, convenience stores, hotels, food production facilities, and cafés. Their client base is equally diverse - ranging from first-time entrepreneurs opening a neighbourhood café to established operators expanding into new markets or renovating aging locations.

That breadth of experience, Dogus says, is what allows NHFC to anticipate problems before they happen. "When you've built over a hundred food businesses, you start to see the same mistakes repeat," he explains. "A restaurant owner who doesn't account for ventilation requirements in their lease. A grocery store that orders equipment before the floor plan is finalized. A bakery that gets halfway through construction and realizes they don't have the right electrical capacity. We've seen all of it, and we know how to prevent it."

One Team, One Process

What sets NHFC apart is the integration of services that most business owners are forced to manage separately. In a typical food business build, an entrepreneur might hire an architect, a permit expediter, an equipment supplier, a general contractor, and a financing broker - each operating independently, each with their own timelines, priorities, and communication gaps. The result is a fragmented process where delays in one area cascade into every other.

NHFC consolidates that entire process into a single managed workflow. Their design team creates architectural, mechanical, and interior drawings engineered for code compliance and operational efficiency. Their permits division handles all municipal, health, fire, and building approvals - preparing documentation, coordinating with reviewers, and tracking responses to eliminate bottlenecks. Their construction coordination team manages trades, site inspections, and quality control. And their equipment sourcing division leverages a national supplier network to secure commercial kitchen, bakery, and production equipment at competitive prices.

"When you're coordinating five or six different vendors yourself, things fall through the cracks," Dogus says. "A permit delay pushes back construction. A wrong equipment order sets you back weeks. We've seen projects go months over schedule and tens of thousands over budget because there was no one managing the full picture. Our job is to be that single point of accountability."

Solving the Financing Gap

One of the firm's most impactful offerings - and one that Dogus says addresses the single largest barrier to entry for new food businesses - is its financing and leasing division. Through a curated network of Canadian lenders, leasing partners, and industry-specific financial institutions, NHFC helps clients secure flexible funding tailored to their projects. Services range from equipment leasing and working capital loans to full project financing, with payment structures designed around actual business cash flow rather than rigid banking templates.

For startups and new businesses that often struggle to access traditional lending, this service can be the difference between breaking ground and abandoning the project entirely. NHFC's team handles the heavy lifting - gathering quotes, preparing financial documentation, coordinating with lenders, and ensuring financing timelines align seamlessly with construction schedules and equipment procurement.

"Cash flow kills more projects than bad ideas," says Dogus. "I've watched entrepreneurs with brilliant concepts and strong markets lose everything because their financing wasn't structured properly. Equipment arrives but construction isn't ready. Construction finishes but there's no working capital left to open. We make sure every dollar is timed to when it's actually needed, so the project never stalls."

An Industry in Need of a Better Model

The Canadian food service industry continues to grow, with thousands of new establishments opening each year across every province. Yet the failure rate remains stubbornly high. Industry estimates suggest that a significant portion of new food businesses close within their first few years - and while many attribute those failures to competition or changing consumer tastes, Dogus argues the root cause is more fundamental.

"Most of the businesses I've seen fail didn't fail because the concept was wrong," he says. "They failed because the build went sideways. They opened late, over budget, and already in debt before they served their first customer. If you get the build right - on time, on budget, fully compliant, properly financed - you give that business the best possible chance to succeed. That's what drives us."

Building What's Next

As NHFC continues to expand its reach across provinces, Dogus remains focused on the mission that started the company: giving food and hospitality entrepreneurs a professional foundation to build on. The firm is investing in its supplier network, growing its team of project managers and design specialists, and deepening its relationships with Canadian lenders to offer even more flexible financing options to new and expanding businesses.

"Every great food business deserves a great build," Dogus says. "That's what we're here for. You bring the vision, and we'll make sure it becomes a reality - from the blueprint to the grand opening."

