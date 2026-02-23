Senior Lecturer in Forensic Chemistry, Curtin University

Georgina Sauzier is a Senior Lecturer in the School of Molecular and Life Sciences at Curtin University. Her main research interest is the use of statistical modelling to translate high-volume chemical data into information that can assist forensic investigations. On the side, she has provided scientific expertise into forensic proficiency testing programs and fingerprint detection research. Georgina is also an avid science communicator, leveraging public interest in forensic science as a way of engaging school students with STEM.

–present Senior Lecturer, Curtin University

2016 Curtin University, PhD (Chemistry)



Australian and New Zealand Forensic Science Society

Royal Australian Chemical Institute Advance HE

