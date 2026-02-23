Calian Appoints Will Majic As Acting Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a mission-critical solutions company focused on defence, space, healthcare and other strategic critical infrastructure sectors, today announced the appointment of Will Majic as acting Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

“Will is a proven financial leader with deep knowledge of our business and a track record of disciplined execution,” said Patrick Houston, Chief Executive Officer of Calian.“He has been instrumental in strengthening our financial foundation, supporting our acquisition strategy, and enabling the significant growth we have achieved over the past several years. As we continue to scale and execute against our long-term strategy, I have full confidence in Will's ability to lead our finance organization with rigor and focus.”

Majic joined Calian in 2017 and currently serves as Vice President, Finance. He previously held the roles of Director of Finance and Controller. During his tenure, Calian has grown from approximately $275 million in annual revenue to more than $750 million. He has led finance due diligence and integration for 19 acquisitions, supported two equity financings totaling $150 million, and played a key role in establishing a $350 million syndicated credit facility. He also led enterprise-wide ERP implementation and enhanced internal controls, reporting standards and cash flow management to support the company's expanding operations.

A Chartered Professional Accountant, Majic holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Carleton University, graduating with honours in accounting.

“I am honoured to serve as CFO at this pivotal time for Calian,” said Majic.“With a strong balance sheet, disciplined capital allocation framework and a highly capable finance team, we are well positioned to support our next phase of growth. I look forward to partnering with Patrick and the leadership team to drive operational excellence, execute our strategy and deliver sustained long-term value for our shareholders.”

About Calian

For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 6,000 people around the world, Calian's solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most.

