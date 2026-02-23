403
Mexico Pres. Affirms Resuming Normal Activities After Jalisco Events
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Monday that normal activities have resumed throughout the country following Sundayآ's events in the State of Jalisco.
In a press release, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico said it is in contact with the diplomatic missions accredited in Mexico and appreciates the messages of support for Mexican security Forces.
"At this time, there are no reports of foreign nationals harmed. However, the Ministry stands ready to respond to any report or request for assistance," it said.
As the Security Cabinet reported this morning, peace and security have been restored in the areas affected by Sundayآ's operation in the state of Jalisco, it added.
Meanwhile, the US Department of State said due to ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, U.S. citizens in specific locations in Mexico are urged to shelter in place.
U.S. government staff in Guadalajara (Jalisco), Puerto Vallarta (Jalisco/Nayarit), Ciudad Guzman (Jalisco), Tijuana (Baja California), Chiapas, and Michoacan are sheltering in place until all blockades are cleared, and we urge U.S. citizens to do the same, it said.
All U.S. government staff at Consulate General in Monterrey have been directed to remain in the Monterrey metropolitan area, and U.S. government staff have been directed not to travel to Mazatlan through Wednesday, February 25. (end)
