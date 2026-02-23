Jetten Sworn In As Youngest-Ever Dutch PM

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A new Dutch government took power Monday, with 38-year-old centrist Rob Jetten sworn in as the country's youngest-ever prime minister.

"Sworn in. We're going to get started. Let's get to work," Jetten posted on X with a picture of his cabinet posing with King Willem-Alexander on the steps of the royal palace.

Jetten pulled off a stunning election win in October, coming from behind to dethrone the far-right Freedom Party (PVV) led by firebrand politician Geert Wilders by a razor-thin margin.

The snap election was called after the PVV withdrew from the previous coalition, the Netherlands' most right-wing government in recent history, which lasted just 11 months.

Jetten's D66 has teamed up with the centre-right CDA party and the liberal VVD to form a coalition, but will fall nine seats short of a parliamentary majority with only 66 seats.

The parties took 117 days to form their coalition – much less than the 223 days taken to form the previous government.

After his election victory, Jetten declared that it was possible to beat populist movements "if you campaign with a positive message for your country".

On the campaign trail, Jetten said he wanted to "bring the Netherlands back to the heart of Europe because without European co-operation, we are nowhere".

In a manifesto published in January, the three parties pledged full support for Ukraine and vowed to live up to the country's North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) spending commitments.

Although the new government is not as far to the right as the previous one, it still has a "right-wing signature", Sarah de Lange, a professor of politics at Leiden University, told AFP.

"The coalition has opted for budget cuts rather than running a deficit to finance any investments it wants to make" and there is "substantial continuity between the immigration plans of the new government and the previous one", De Lange said.

The parties have pledged to press ahead with a crackdown on migration, including measures such as tougher rules on family reunification.

Jetten's coalition has also vowed to cut social benefits, including unemployment benefits, to help finance proposed investments in the military and defence.

Left-wing opposition leader Jesse Klaver said last Friday that the plans were "unfair", after independent calculations had shown they would disproportionately hurt people on lower incomes.

"Ordinary people will pay hundreds of euros more, while nothing extra is asked of the richest," he said in a post on X. "This has to change."

However, since the coalition will rely on support from opposition parties to pass legislation, "getting larger reforms passed by parliament might take longer than usual", De Lange said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the swearing-in of the avowedly pro-European Jetten.

"From economy to security – together we will work for the benefit of the Netherlands and all of Europe," said von der Leyen, who announced a meeting with the new Dutch prime minister in Brussels next week.

Jetten and his cabinet were sworn in Monday by King Willem-Alexander at the Huis Ten Bosch in The Hague.

