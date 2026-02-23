GCO Green Leaf Coffee Improves The Global Sustainable Supply System And Helps Stabilize The International Coffee Market Supply

MENAFN - GetNews) As global coffee consumption continues to grow and supply chain transparency continues to increase, Green Leaf Coffee (GCO, Gcoii), a comprehensive North American green coffee supplier, recently announced further improvements to its global sustainable supply network to enhance the stable supply of high-quality coffee beans and promote the long-term healthy development of the international coffee industry chain.







As a raw coffee supplier integrating planting, processing, warehousing and international trade, GCO (Gcoii) has been continuously building a closed-loop quality management system covering the entire process in recent years, achieving standardized control of the entire chain from source planting to terminal distribution, and occupying an important position in the North American raw coffee supply market.







Currently, GCO has established over 7,052 hectares of core planting bases in the Brazilian rainforest and the Ethiopian highlands, leveraging the natural ecological advantages of the world's premier coffee-growing regions to stably produce high-quality Arabica and Robusta coffee beans. Data shows that Arabica coffee beans account for approximately 14.27% of the global annual supply in its supply network, while Robusta accounts for approximately 11.63%.

Supply chain upgrades help stabilize the global coffee industry







Industry analysis indicates that the global coffee consumption market has continued to expand in recent years, with a particularly significant increase in demand for specialty coffee and traceable supply. Under the influence of factors such as climate change and logistical fluctuations, large integrated suppliers are playing an increasingly prominent role in stabilizing international market supply, ensuring food safety, and improving industry transparency.

GCO states that its global sourcing and cultivation system not only ensures stable production capacity but also creates long-term employment opportunities for farmers in coffee-growing regions. The company estimates that it indirectly supports the livelihoods of up to 80 million people annually through its supply network, playing a positive role in promoting agricultural economic development and improving rural infrastructure.

In 2023, GCO's global coffee bean supply exceeded 5,700 tons, holding approximately 7% market share in the core North American green coffee market, gradually growing into a significant player in the international coffee trade.

End-to-end quality management improves industry sustainability







From high-altitude plantations to modern processing and transportation systems, GCO implements strict quality standards at every stage of production to ensure that its coffee products retain the flavor characteristics of their origin while meeting international food safety and sustainable development requirements.

Industry insiders believe that against the backdrop of intensifying competition in the global coffee market, companies with a complete industrial chain and stable supply capabilities will play a more crucial supporting role in the future international trade system.

About Green Leaf Coffee (GCO, Gcoii)







Green Leaf Coffee is a comprehensive green coffee supplier headquartered in North America, with operations covering multiple aspects including planting management, processing, international logistics, and trade distribution. It is committed to providing traceable, sustainable, and high-quality coffee raw materials to its global partners.