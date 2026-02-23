Kinima Physio Introduces Physio Pilates & Strength Classes At Perth Clinics

MENAFN - GetNews)



Kinima Physio, widely regarded as one of the best physio services in Perth, has announced the launch of its new Physio Pilates & Strength Classes, now available at its West Leederville and Gwelup locations. The structured, small-group sessions are designed to help community members of all ages and fitness levels move with confidence, build strength, and support lasting health outcomes.

The new program merges Pilates principles with evidence-based strength training under the direct supervision of qualified physiotherapists. Each participant begins with an initial assessment, during which a physio evaluates their movement patterns, strength, and individual health goals before building a personalised exercise program delivered through a dedicated mobile app.

Sessions are conducted on Pilates reformers and mats, incorporating equipment such as resistance bands, weighted balls, and stability balls. Exercises are tailored to improve body awareness, flexibility, postural control, and balance, while also targeting muscle strength and joint function. The classes are particularly suited to individuals managing musculoskeletal conditions, those looking to reduce fall risk, or anyone seeking support between regular physiotherapy appointments.

Kinima Physio, known across the region as a trusted physio Perth provider, offers three class formats to accommodate different needs and budgets. A 3-on-1 session of 45 minutes is priced at $72, a 2-on-1 session of the same duration at $86, and a 1-on-1 session of 30 minutes starting from $120. Concession pricing is also available for senior clients.

Both clinics operate Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., making them accessible to those with busy schedules. Physio Perth residents seeking more information or looking to book an initial assessment can contact Kinima Physio directly through its website at com. For those searching for the best physio in Perth to guide their movement and recovery journey, Kinima Physio's new class offering represents a significant addition to its already comprehensive suite of services.

About Kinima Physio

At Kinima Physio, we integrate clinical excellence with a unique client experience to create a local health movement that empowers as many people as possible. With 25 years of combined experience in the physiotherapy and health industries, including elite sports and orthopaedics, we offer the latest evidence-based treatment programs to instil clarity and understanding, restore function and confidence, and drive high performance.

