Techmediabreaks Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ: RVSN) Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Requirement

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Rail Vision (NASDAQ: RVSN), an early commercialization stage technology company focused on railway safety and rail data markets, announced it has received notice from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department confirming the company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The company had been notified on Sept. 3, 2025, that its shares had traded below $1.00 for more than 30 consecutive business days; however, Nasdaq confirmed that for 10 consecutive business days from Feb. 4 through Feb. 18, 2026, the closing bid price was $1.00 per share or greater, and the matter is now closed.

About Rail Vision Ltd.

Rail Vision is a development stage technology company that is seeking to revolutionize railway safety and the data-related market. The company has developed cutting edge, artificial intelligence based, industry-leading technology specifically designed for railways. The company has developed its railway detection and systems to save lives, increase efficiency, and dramatically reduce expenses for the railway operators. Rail Vision believes that its technology will significantly increase railway safety around the world, while creating significant benefits and adding value to everyone who relies on the train ecosystem: from passengers using trains for transportation to companies that use railways to deliver goods and services. In addition, the company believes that its technology has the potential to advance the revolutionary concept of autonomous trains into a practical reality.

