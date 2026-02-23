AI/R's Intelligent AI Agent For Recruitment Operations Now Available In The Microsoft Marketplace

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Microsoft customers worldwide can now discover and deploy Llia through Microsoft Marketplace, accessing trusted solutions that accelerate innovation and business transformation with unified integration across Microsoft products

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI/R today announced the availability of Llia in the Microsoft Marketplace, the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs. AI/R's customers can now discover and deploy trusted solutions through Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products.

A reference in Agentic AI applied to software engineering and digital acceleration, AI/R now expands its reach within the Microsoft ecosystem with the availability of Llia, its intelligent AI agent designed to transform recruitment operations. Llia leverages advanced language models, autonomous workflows, and native integration with corporate systems to evaluate candidates, automate screenings, generate insights, and substantially reduce time-to-hire. Companies using Llia report hiring cycles up to three times faster and recruitment costs reduced by as much as 80%, while improving candidate and recruiter experience through streamlined, always‐available AI‐driven interactions.

“The arrival of Llia on the Microsoft Marketplace marks an important milestone in AI/R's mission to democratize high‐impact Agentic AI. Llia was engineered to solve one of the most critical challenges organizations face-hiring better and faster-and now it is available in a secure, trusted, and fully integrated Microsoft environment. We're excited to empower even more companies around the world with this capability,” says Alexis Rockenbach, Global CEO of AI/R.

“Microsoft Marketplace helps organizations and partners move faster, work smarter, and grow by connecting them with the right solutions-all in one trusted place,” said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing.“We're happy to welcome AI/R's solution to the growing Microsoft Marketplace ecosystem.”

Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in Marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.

About AI/R

AI/R, headquartered in California, is an Agentic AI Software Engineering company that combines its ecosystem of highly specialized technology brands, proprietary AI platforms, and strategic partner platforms to amplify human intelligence and drive a revolution across industries, setting efficient standards for innovation and business productivity. By embedding AI into every aspect of its operations, AI/R's mission is to make the AI revolution a revolution for everyone, empowering human talent while raising the bar for digital transformation. Let's breathe in the future.

