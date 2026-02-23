Iqor CXBPOTM Expands AI-Powered Gaming Practice As Demand Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry Veteran John Pompei to Lead Investment in Gaming CX, Trust and Safety, and Analytics

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQor CXBPOTM, a global leader in full-lifecycle customer experience business process outsourcing, today announced the expansion of its dedicated gaming practice. The announcement comes as gaming publishers face rising player expectations and increasing trust and safety pressures in always-on, live-service environments. With global games revenue projected to reach $564.27 billion in 2026 (Statista), demand for scalable, high-performance player experience solutions continues to grow.

Momentum in iQor's gaming vertical has accelerated significantly, including expanded engagements with a leading global console manufacturer and a top-tier gaming publisher. Based on projected annual estimates, these initiatives represent approximately 140% year-over-year growth in gaming services revenue. iQor has also strengthened its delivery footprint with new operations in Egypt and continued growth across the Americas and Asia.

Rapid advancements in AI, the rise of cloud-based, multi-platform gaming, and the growth of user-generated content (UGC) are fundamentally reshaping player support requirements for agile, intelligent support. At the same time, economic pressures are shifting focus toward retention and lifetime value, making proactive outreach, intelligent moderation, and real-time churn detection critical to modern CX strategy.

Amid this growth, iQor has appointed gaming industry veteran John Pompei as Gaming Practice Lead to guide the next stage of expansion. Pompei brings more than 25 years of experience from Microsoft, Electronic Arts, and emerging gaming technology ventures, where he built and scaled global player support operations. At iQor, he will work with gaming publishers, developers, and platforms to align CX strategy with measurable business outcomes.

“Gaming publishers are operating in a far more complex environment than even a few years ago,” said Colson Hillier, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at iQor.“Our gaming business has grown significantly as publishers look for partners who can deliver advanced analytics, AI-enabled performance, and global operational expertise. This expansion reflects market demand and our commitment to driving measurable impact across retention, trust, and efficiency.”

iQor's gaming practice supports mobile, console, and PC publishers globally. Powered by AI and real-time insights through its Insights iQ analytics platform, iQor enables publishers to:



Increase player engagement

Improve retention and lifetime value

Detect and mitigate emerging moderation risks

Strengthen community health and trust Scale support efficiently during launches and peak demand



“Gaming moves fast, and player expectations are high,” said Pompei.“Support must be intelligent, contextual, and aligned with the player experience itself. I'm excited to join iQor as we help publishers use data and AI in practical ways that build loyalty, protect communities, and scale with confidence.”

iQor's expanded gaming focus reflects its broader strategy to deliver performance-driven, technology-enabled CX solutions for high-growth digital sectors. For more information, visit .

About iQor CXBPOTM

iQor CXBPOTM is a trusted partner in intelligent customer experience solutions for global brands and a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital. With 47,000+ employees across 11 countries, iQor combines three decades of expertise with AI-driven innovation to optimize performance across the entire customer lifecycle. Through its three delivery pillars – CXBPO, Growth as a Service, and infinityAiQ – iQor delivers scalable solutions that drive acquisition, engagement, and retention. Powered by data intelligence and a people-first culture, iQor transforms customer interactions into measurable growth. Recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a leader in CX excellence, iQor empowers brands to grow smarter. Learn more at iQor.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Contact Nicole Gobbo Senior Director, Communications...