RUBIS: Transactions Carried Out Within The Framework Of The Share Buyback Programme (Excluding Transactions Within The Liquidity Agreement) 16 To 20 February 2026
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
| Market
(MIC Code)
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|16/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,206
|34.7496
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|16/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,564
|34.7750
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|16/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,230
|34.7907
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|16/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|10,000
|34.7795
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|17/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|859
|34.9357
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|17/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,799
|34.9971
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|17/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,342
|35.0491
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|17/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|10,000
|34.9894
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|18/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|3,420
|35.3195
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|18/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|10,000
|35.3571
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|19/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|957
|35.3452
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|19/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,522
|35.3524
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|19/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|941
|35.3713
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|19/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|10,000
|35.3799
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|20/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,329
|35.7250
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|20/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,416
|35.7136
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|20/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|675
|35.7679
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|20/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|10,000
|35.7329
|XPAR
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal.
|TOTAL
|68,260
|35.2385
Detailed presentation per transaction:
Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 16 to 20 February 2026 is available on the Company's website ( ) in the section“Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.
|Contact
|RUBIS – Legal Department
|Tel.: + 33 (0)1 44 17 95 95
