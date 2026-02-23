Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
RUBIS: Transactions Carried Out Within The Framework Of The Share Buyback Programme (Excluding Transactions Within The Liquidity Agreement) 16 To 20 February 2026


2026-02-23 12:01:39
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, 23 February 2026, 06:00pm

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)
Period: From 16 to 20 February 2026

Upon the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 12 June 2025 to implement a share buyback programme, the Company carried out, between 16 and 20 February 2026, the repurchases of its own shares in view to transfer them to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and/or companies related to it in the context of a company savings plan.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market
(MIC Code)
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 16/02/2026 FR0013269123 1,206 34.7496 AQEU
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 16/02/2026 FR0013269123 1,564 34.7750 CEUX
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 16/02/2026 FR0013269123 1,230 34.7907 TQEX
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 16/02/2026 FR0013269123 10,000 34.7795 XPAR
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 17/02/2026 FR0013269123 859 34.9357 AQEU
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 17/02/2026 FR0013269123 1,799 34.9971 CEUX
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 17/02/2026 FR0013269123 1,342 35.0491 TQEX
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 17/02/2026 FR0013269123 10,000 34.9894 XPAR
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 18/02/2026 FR0013269123 3,420 35.3195 CEUX
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 18/02/2026 FR0013269123 10,000 35.3571 XPAR
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 19/02/2026 FR0013269123 957 35.3452 AQEU
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 19/02/2026 FR0013269123 1,522 35.3524 CEUX
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 19/02/2026 FR0013269123 941 35.3713 TQEX
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 19/02/2026 FR0013269123 10,000 35.3799 XPAR
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 20/02/2026 FR0013269123 1,329 35.7250 AQEU
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 20/02/2026 FR0013269123 1,416 35.7136 CEUX
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 20/02/2026 FR0013269123 675 35.7679 TQEX
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 20/02/2026 FR0013269123 10,000 35.7329 XPAR
* Four-digit rounding after the decimal. TOTAL 68,260 35.2385

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 16 to 20 February 2026 is available on the Company's website ( ) in the section“Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.

Contact
RUBIS – Legal Department
Tel.: + 33 (0)1 44 17 95 95

Attachment

  • RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 16 to 20 February 2026

