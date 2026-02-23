RUBIS: Transactions Carried Out Within The Framework Of The Share Buyback Programme (Excluding Transactions Within The Liquidity Agreement) 16 To 20 February 2026

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From 16 to 20 February 2026

Upon the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 12 June 2025 to implement a share buyback programme, the Company carried out, between 16 and 20 February 2026, the repurchases of its own shares in view to transfer them to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and/or companies related to it in the context of a company savings plan.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market