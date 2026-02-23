Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Melexis: Update On The Share Buy-Back Program


2026-02-23 11:46:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 23 February 2026, 17.45 hrs CET

Melexis reports the purchase of 21,500 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 16 February 2026 to 20 February 2026, related to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025.

Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€)
16/2/2026 4,500 56.13 55.80 56.55 252,567
17/2/2026 4,500 56.02 54.90 56.55 252,101
18/2/2026 4,000 58.42 57.05 59.45 233,681
19/2/2026 4,500 57.89 57.50 58.65 260,495
20/2/2026 4,000 57.40 56.90 57.65 229,612
TOTAL 21,500 57.14 54.90 59.45 1,228,456

Under the current share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis purchased 100,300 treasury shares.

Including 831,491 shares purchased under a previous share buy-back program, Melexis now holds 931,791 treasury shares.



MENAFN23022026004107003653ID1110777748



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

