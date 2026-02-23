Boost.Space Launches Version 5.0 With 50% Lifetime Discount For Smes Embracing Agentic AI

San Francisco, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The next great business disruption isn't coming. It's already here. Agentic AI - the technology that allows AI systems to plan, decide, and act autonomously - is reshaping every industry at a pace that's leaving unprepared businesses behind. According to current projections, by 2027, companies without sophisticated Agentic AI capabilities will face severe competitive disadvantages in speed, efficiency, and customer experience. The window to act is narrow, and it's closing fast.

Common Use Cases

The good news? For small and medium-sized businesses, the entry point just became dramatically more accessible.

The Hidden Problem Blocking Your AI Strategy

Before any business can benefit from Agentic AI, it must confront an uncomfortable truth: AI is only as good as the data feeding it. Fragmented records, duplicate entries, inconsistent formats across apps, and siloed systems don't just slow businesses down - they poison AI outputs entirely. Garbage in, garbage out.

This is precisely the problem was built to eliminate.

The platform unifies over 2,623 data sources - CRMs, ERPs, eCommerce platforms, spreadsheets, legacy databases, and more - into a single, cloud-based, no-code relational database that serves as a Single Source of Truth (SSOT) for every corner of a business. It cleans messy records, merges duplicate identities, fills in missing attributes, normalizes text, and generates structured metadata automatically. The result is data that AI can actually use - context-rich, real-time, and fully synchronized across every tool in a company's stack.

What Agentic AI Can Actually Do for Your Business

Unlike conventional AI that responds to commands, or AI Agents that handle specific predefined tasks, Agentic AI operates at a higher level. An orchestrating AI coordinates multiple agents, models, and business systems simultaneously - pursuing complex goals without requiring constant human oversight. Think of it as a digital management layer that works 24/7 to optimize operations, catch problems before they escalate, and continuously learn from every outcome.

When grounded in clean, unified data, Agentic AI can:



Marketing: Predict customer behavior, optimize ad campaigns in real time, and run continuous A/B testing autonomously.

Sales & Service: Route service tickets intelligently, surface personalized sales opportunities, and dramatically cut response times.

Supply Chain: Forecast demand, adjust logistics proactively, and troubleshoot production disruptions before they impact customers.

Finance: Automate ledger reporting, flag invoice disputes, and generate predictive budget insights. HR: Screen candidates, manage leave requests, and build individualized employee learning plans - all without manual intervention.

Studies suggest businesses deploying Agentic AI effectively can reduce operating costs by 30–50% while simultaneously accelerating growth - without proportional headcount increases.

Three Steps to Becoming Agentic AI Ready with

Step 1 - Sync. All connected apps update in real time, in every direction, automatically resolving conflicts the moment they occur. Every system speaks the same language, instantly.

Step 2 - Enrich. AI-driven enrichment cleans records, tags customers and products intelligently, and eliminates duplicates - transforming raw data into the structured, context-rich foundation that AI agents need to perform.

Step 3 - Automate. With clean, synced data as fuel, embedded no-code automation engine handles pricing updates, inventory alerts, personalized marketing triggers, and more - running continuously, without manual intervention.

One Platform. Many Things Replaced.

Security is enterprise-grade: is ISO 27001, SOC-2, CASA Tier 2, GDPR, and Data Act compliant.

A Limited Window to Lock in the Best Price Available for Early Adopters

For businesses ready to invest in their AI future, Founder's Launch Event represents a rare opportunity. 50% off for life - on any plan - plus up to 5 hours of onboarding support, available exclusively through February 28, 2026.

Use code TADEAS50 at checkout. Plans start at USD $15/month.

For businesses that miss the promotional window, standard pricing remains highly competitive - far below the cost of assembling equivalent capabilities from separate vendors.

Learn more and claim the offer:

Missed the promotion? No problem - delivers outstanding value every day, with pricing built to give your business more for less.

is a cloud-native data intelligence platform that transforms fragmented business data into a unified, AI-ready ecosystem. By centralizing and synchronizing data from over 2,623 sources, empowers small and medium enterprises to compete with enterprise-level AI capabilities - at a fraction of the cost. Trusted by 15,000+ teams in 140 countries.

AI Driven Growth

Press Inquiries

Louis Ballington

louis [at] symphonicai