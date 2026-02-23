Cytora And The Warren Group Partner To Embed Comprehensive Real Estate Intelligence Into Commercial Insurance Workflows

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New integration provides insurers with real-time access to national real estate and transaction data, enabling precise property risk evaluation and automated decision-making.

London, UK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytora, the digital risk processing platform, has announced a strategic partnership with The Warren Group, a leading provider of real estate and financial data. This collaboration integrates The Warren Group's comprehensive property intelligence directly into the Cytora platform, allowing commercial insurers to automatically enrich submissions with detailed ownership, transaction, and mortgage history at the point of underwriting.

By leveraging The Warren Group's robust database-which has been collecting and warehousing real estate and transaction data since 1872-Cytora customers can now instantly access detailed property characteristics, sales history, and mortgage information for millions of properties across the US,,. The integration enables insurers to replace manual property research with automated, high-fidelity data injection, transforming fragmented submission information into a definitive, decision-ready view of property risk.

This partnership empowers underwriters to validate property details, assess financial encumbrances, and identify potential risks such as pre-foreclosures with greater speed and accuracy. By combining Cytora's Generative AI-powered risk processing with The Warren Group's trusted national real estate intelligence, insurers can streamline the "Enrichment" phase of their workflows, reducing premium leakage and accelerating time-to-quote for commercial property lines.

The collaboration is the latest in a series of partnerships Cytora has signed as part of its mission to build the insurance industry's most comprehensive data ecosystem. It follows a period of significant growth for Cytora, including major collaborations with global carriers and the launch of advanced Large Language Model (LLM) capabilities to bring a new level of efficiency to risk assessment processes.

Juan de Castro, COO at Cytora, said:“Precise property and ownership data is critical for modern commercial underwriting. Our partnership with The Warren Group brings one of the most established and detailed sources of real estate intelligence directly into the risk processing workflow. This enables our clients to automate the validation of property assets and ownership structures instantly, allowing underwriters to focus on technical risk evaluation rather than manual data gathering.”

David Lovins, CEO at The Warren Group, said:“Information is the foundation of intelligent, mission-critical decision-making... especially in an AI-driven world. By delivering our national real estate and transaction intelligence as AI-ready data within the Cytora platform, we are equipping commercial insurers with structured, scalable insights designed for advanced analytics and automation. We are proud to power the next generation of AI-enabled underwriting with data built specifically to drive smarter, faster risk assessment.”

About Cytora Cytora is the pioneer of Generative AI applied to commercial insurance workflows that digitize risk workflows at unparalleled levels of performance, configurability and scalability across the enterprise. With Cytora, brokers, insurers and reinsurers uplift their premiums, improve control over risk selection and transform service.

About The Warren Group The Warren Group is the best source for real estate and financial data, analytics, and market insights. Family-owned and operated for four generations, the company has been collecting, warehousing, and licensing real estate and transaction data since 1872. The Warren Group provides national real estate and transaction intelligence to help customers identify new business opportunities and analyze the marketplace, offering millions of data points compiled from thousands of sources.

CONTACT: Lauren Malcolm Cytora 6784385093...