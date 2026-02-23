403
Westhaven Gold Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:45 AM EST - Westhaven Gold Corp.: And Dundee Corporation announce the effectiveness of the definitive earn-in agreement granting Dundee the sole and exclusive right to acquire up to a 60% interest in Westhaven's Shovelnose Gold Project, Prospect Valley Gold Project, Skoonka Gold Project and Skoonka North Project located in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt of southern British Columbia upon the funding by Dundee of certain project expenditures totalling $85,000,000, as previously announced on December 22, 2025. Westhaven Gold Corp. shares V are trading up $0.02 at $0.30.
