Trust Stamp Contracts With Idetect To Provide Them With DMV Data Verification For High-Volume Identity Security

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, GA, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI), a global provider of AI-powered trust, identity, and security solutions, today announced will provide IDetect, a leading provider of ID scanning and entrance security solutions for over 25 years, with access to the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) Driver's License Data Verification (DLDV) service.

This capability elevates IDetect's current suite of document scanning tools, trusted by over 70 industries, including major brands like Marriott, Harrah's Casinos, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), by enabling real-time verification of driver's license data against official issuing agency records.

While traditional ID scanners check for security features on the physical card, the addition of AAMVA DLDV allows IDetect customers to confirm that the information on the ID actually exists within the DMV database. This secondary layer of verification is critical for preventing high-end sophisticated forgeries that can bypass standard optical scans.

Andrew Gowasack, President of Trust Stamp, commented, "IDetect has been a staple of the security industry for a quarter-century, protecting everything from nightclubs to federal agencies. By integrating our AAMVA DLDV access, we are empowering IDetect to move beyond document 'authentication' and into true 'data verification.' Given their diverse customer base and significant scale, this represents a major step in our mission to provide accessible, government-backed identity trust across the physical and digital worlds."

Michael Sengstaken, CEO of IDetect, Inc., added, "For 25 years, IDetect has led the way in entrance security and liability reduction. Our customers, including some of the world's most recognized hospitality and government institutions, demand the highest level of certainty. Working with Trust Stamp to provide DLDV access allows us to offer an unmatched level of security. We anticipate that at full scale, this integration will process millions of verifications per month, setting a new standard for the ID scanning industry."

The AAMVA DLDV integration will be available across IDetect's range of hardware and software solutions, providing a seamless, one-second verification process that protects liquor licenses, reduces insurance liability, and ensures the highest level of entrance security.

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, healthcare, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations via advanced solutions that reduce fraud, tokenize and secure assets and data and securely authenticate users while protecting personal privacy, reduce friction in digital transactions, and increase operational efficiency, enabling customers to accelerate secure financial inclusion and reach and serve a broader base of users worldwide.

With team members from over twenty nationalities in ten countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq: IDAI).

About IDetect, Inc.

IDetect, Inc. is a leading provider of advanced ID scanning solutions designed to protect businesses and their customers from fraudulent identification. Its intelligent scanners are deployed across more than 70 vertical markets, including hospitality, retail, healthcare, banking, cannabis dispensaries, casinos, and government facilities. By instantly verifying the authenticity of driver's licenses, passports, and other government-issued IDs, IDetect, Inc. helps organizations prevent identity fraud, reduce liability, and ensure regulatory compliance. The company's technology uses sophisticated data parsing and validation tools to detect fake or altered IDs, safeguarding end users while streamlining check-in, age verification, and access control processes across diverse industries nationwide.

