How Much Does A Deck Cost In Toronto In 2026?

"Planning a backyard transformation? You're not alone. Every great outdoor space starts with careful consideration-weighing design dreams against budget realities. A quality deck isn't just an expense; it's an investment in your home's value and countless memories with family and friends. From material choices to layout options, the journey from vision to reality requires thoughtful planning. Let us help turn your backyard dreams into an affordable reality. Your perfect outdoor oasis awaits."Here's what we can tell you after building decks across the GTA since 2019: most Toronto homeowners pay between $30 and $80 per square foot for a professionally built deck in 2026. That's a big range, we know. A basic 200 square foot pressure treated deck might run you $8,000. That same size deck in composite with glass railings? You're looking at $20,000 or more. Let's break down what actually drives deck cost in Toronto so you can figure out what your project might run. Quick Deck Cost Breakdown for Toronto in 2026 Before we get into the details, here's a quick reference chart. These are real prices we've seen on jobs across Toronto, Vaughan, Markham, and the rest of the GTA this year:

Deck Size Pressure Treated Composite PVC Small (100 sq ft) $4,000 – $6,000 $6,500 – $9,000 $8,000 – $11,000 Medium (200 sq ft) $7,000 – $12,000 $12,000 – $18,000 $15,000 – $22,000 Large (300 sq ft) $12,000 – $18,000 $20,000 – $30,000 $25,000 – $38,000 Extra Large (400+ sq ft) $18,000 – $28,000 $30,000 – $50,000 $40,000 – $65,000



These prices include materials, labor, basic railings, and standard stairs. They don't include permits, demo of old decks, or fancy add-ons.

Deck Building Cost Per Square Foot in Toronto

When homeowners in the Beaches call us about deck pricing, they usually want a per-square-foot number. Makes sense. It's the easiest way to compare quotes.

Here's what deck installation actually costs per square foot in Toronto right now:

Material Type Cost Per Sq Ft (Installed) Best For Pressure Treated Wood $30 – $50 Budget-friendly projects, traditional wood look Cedar $45 – $65 Natural beauty, good durability Composite (Trex, Fiberon) $55 – $80 Low maintenance, 25-year warranty PVC (Azek, TimberTech) $65 – $95 Zero maintenance, best for wet areas IPE (Brazilian Hardwood) $80 – $120 Luxury look, 40+ year lifespan



A few things to know about these numbers. Labor costs in Toronto run higher than in smaller Ontario towns. We pay more for skilled carpenters here because, well, everything costs more in the city. That's just reality.

What Makes Deck Prices Go Up or Down in the GTA

Last month we quoted two decks that were the exact same size. One was $14,000. The other was $31,000. Same square footage, totally different prices. Here's why that happens.

Deck Height and Access

A ground-level deck in Etobicoke is way easier to build than a second-story walkout in North York. When your deck sits 8 feet off the ground, we need bigger posts, more hardware, and extra time to do the work safely.

✔ Ground level deck: Add $0 (base price) ✔ Raised deck with stairs: Add $2,000 – $5,000 ✔ Second story walkout: Add $5,000 – $15,000

Deck Shape and Design

A simple rectangle is the cheapest shape to build. Start adding angles, curves, or multiple levels? The price goes up fast.

✔ Simple rectangle: Base price ✔ L-shaped or angled: Add 10-15% ✔ Multi-level: Add 25-40% ✔ Curved edges: Add 20-30%

Railing Choices

Railings can add $3,000 to $15,000 to your deck project. Most folks don't realize how much this affects the total price.

Railing Type Cost Per Linear Foot (Installed) Pressure Treated Wood $55 – $65 Aluminum (basic) $80 – $120 Aluminum (premium) $120 – $180 Composite $150 – $250 Glass panels $180 – $300 Cable railing $200 – $350



A typical 200 square foot deck has about 45-50 linear feet of railing. Do the math and you'll see why glass railings can add $10,000+ to your project.

Why Deck Prices Have Gone Up in 2026

If you priced a deck a few years back, you might be shocked at today's numbers. A deck that cost $15,000 in 2021 might run $22,000 now. Here's what happened:



Lumber prices: Pressure treated wood costs about 30% more than it did in 2020

Composite materials: Trex and Fiberon raised prices 15-20% over the past two years

Labor costs: Good carpenters are hard to find in Toronto, so wages went up Fuel and delivery: Getting materials to your house in Scarborough or Ajax costs more



We're not saying this to scare you. Just want you to have real expectations when you start getting quotes.

Pressure Treated Deck Cost in Toronto

Pressure treated wood is still the most popular choice for Toronto homeowners who want a deck but don't want to spend a fortune. About 10% of the decks we build use pressure treated lumber. Read more about Pressure treated wood decking

What You'll Pay for a Pressure Treated Deck



Materials only: $17- $25 per square foot

Installed (total project): $30 – $50 per square foot Typical 12×16 deck: $7,500 – $11,000 installed



Pros of Pressure Treated Decks



Lowest upfront cost

Natural wood look and feel

Can be stained any color

Easy to repair if boards get damaged Available everywhere in the GTA



Cons of Pressure Treated Decks



Needs staining or sealing every 2-3 years

Can crack, warp, or splinter over time

Shorter lifespan (10-15 years with proper care) More maintenance than composite or PVC



If you're in Leslieville or the Junction and you want a deck this summer but you're watching your budget, pressure treated is a solid pick. Just plan on spending a weekend every couple years doing maintenance.

Composite Deck Cost in Toronto

Composite decking has really taken off in Toronto over the past five years. Brands like Trex, Fiberon, and TimberTech make boards that look like real wood but don't need staining or sealing. Ever. Read more about composite decking

What You'll Pay for a Composite Deck



Materials only: $27 – $45 per square foot

Installed (total project): $55 – $80 per square foot Typical 12×16 deck: $12,000 – $18,000 installed



Popular Composite Brands We Install

Brand Price Range Warranty Trex Select $$$ 30 years Trex Enhance $$ 25 years Trex Transcend $$$$ 50 years Fiberon Good Life $$ 25 years Fiberon Sanctuary $$$ 40 years TimberTech Edge $$ 25 years TimberTech Pro $$$$ 30 years



Homeowners in High Park and Lawrence Park love composite because they don't have to think about their deck once it's built. No staining. No power washing (well, maybe once a year). Just enjoy it.

PVC Deck Cost in Toronto

PVC decking costs more upfront than composite but gives you the lowest-maintenance deck you can build. It's 100% plastic, so it won't rot, mold, or fade. Read more about PVC decking

What You'll Pay for a PVC Deck



Materials only: $40 – $60 per square foot

Installed (total project): $65 – $95 per square foot Typical 12×16 deck: $15,000 – $22,000 installed



We often recommend PVC for pool decks or decks that get hit with lots of rain and snow. If you've got a south-facing backyard in Aurora or Newmarket that collects water, PVC handles moisture better than anything else.

IPE Deck Cost in Toronto

IPE (pronounced ee-pay) is Brazilian hardwood. It's the luxury option. This stuff is so dense it sinks in water. A well-built IPE deck can last 50+ years. Read more about IPE decking

What You'll Pay for an IPE Deck



Materials only: $45 – $70 per square foot

Installed (total project): $80 – $120 per square foot Typical 12×16 deck: $18,000 – $28,000 installed



IPE costs more because the wood is imported and it's harder to work with. Our crew needs special drill bits that can handle the density. But when you see that rich brown color? You'll understand why people pay the premium.

Extra Features That Add to Your Deck Cost

The basic deck price covers boards, framing, railings, and stairs. Here's what common add-ons cost:

Add-On Typical Cost Privacy screen (per 8ft section) $600 – $1000 Pergola (12×12) $5,000 – $12,000 Built-in bench seating $1,500 – $3,500 Deck lighting package $800 – $2,500 Trex RainEscape (under-deck drainage) $15 – $25 per sq ft Hot tub platform reinforcement $1,000 – $2,500 Outdoor kitchen rough-in $2,000 – $7,000 Old deck removal $500 – $2,500



How to Save Money on Your Toronto Deck

Look, we want to build you a great deck. But we also want you to stay within your budget. Here's how homeowners in the GTA save money on deck projects:

1. Keep the Shape Simple

A basic rectangle uses materials more efficiently than L-shapes or angled designs. Fewer cuts means less waste and lower labor costs.

2. Size Your Deck to Standard Lumber Lengths

Deck boards come in 12, 16, and 20 foot lengths. If you design your deck to match these sizes, we waste less material. A 12×16 deck is cheaper than a 13×17 deck because of how boards fit.

3. Choose Aluminum Railings Over Glass

Glass railings look amazing but cost $150-$200 more per linear foot than basic aluminum. On a medium deck, that's a $6,000+ difference.

4. Consider Hybrid Materials

Pressure treated framing with composite decking gives you the low-maintenance surface you want at a lower cost than going full composite on everything.

5. Build in the Off-Season

We're slammed from April to August. Book your deck for October or November and you might save 5-10%. The weather in Toronto is usually fine for building until late November most years.

6. Get Multiple Quotes

We always tell people to get at least three quotes. Make sure you're comparing the same materials and scope of work. The cheapest quote isn't always the best deal if they're cutting corners.

Why Deck Prices Vary So Much Between Contractors

You get three quotes for the same deck and they range from $12,000 to $28,000. What gives?

Here's what's usually going on:



Materials: One contractor is quoting pressure treated, another is quoting premium composite

Substructure: Cheap quotes sometimes use smaller framing lumber spaced further apart

Joists protection tape: Some contractors don't include this option in quote. We always make this as option, or including tape for most composite and PVC decks

Railings: Some quotes include basic wood railings, others include aluminum or glass

Warranty: Companies that offer longer warranties build in that cost Insurance: Insured contractors cost more than handymen working cash



The lowest price isn't always the best value. Ask what's included. Ask to see their insurance certificate. Check their Google reviews. A contractor who cuts corners on your deck might disappear when problems show up later.