How Much Does A Deck Cost In Toronto In 2026?
|Deck Size
|Pressure Treated
|Composite
|PVC
|Small (100 sq ft)
|$4,000 – $6,000
|$6,500 – $9,000
|$8,000 – $11,000
|Medium (200 sq ft)
|$7,000 – $12,000
|$12,000 – $18,000
|$15,000 – $22,000
|Large (300 sq ft)
|$12,000 – $18,000
|$20,000 – $30,000
|$25,000 – $38,000
|Extra Large (400+ sq ft)
|$18,000 – $28,000
|$30,000 – $50,000
|$40,000 – $65,000
These prices include materials, labor, basic railings, and standard stairs. They don't include permits, demo of old decks, or fancy add-ons.
Deck Building Cost Per Square Foot in Toronto
When homeowners in the Beaches call us about deck pricing, they usually want a per-square-foot number. Makes sense. It's the easiest way to compare quotes.
Here's what deck installation actually costs per square foot in Toronto right now:
|Material Type
|Cost Per Sq Ft (Installed)
|Best For
|Pressure Treated Wood
|$30 – $50
|Budget-friendly projects, traditional wood look
|Cedar
|$45 – $65
|Natural beauty, good durability
|Composite (Trex, Fiberon)
|$55 – $80
|Low maintenance, 25-year warranty
|PVC (Azek, TimberTech)
|$65 – $95
|Zero maintenance, best for wet areas
|IPE (Brazilian Hardwood)
|$80 – $120
|Luxury look, 40+ year lifespan
A few things to know about these numbers. Labor costs in Toronto run higher than in smaller Ontario towns. We pay more for skilled carpenters here because, well, everything costs more in the city. That's just reality.
What Makes Deck Prices Go Up or Down in the GTA
Last month we quoted two decks that were the exact same size. One was $14,000. The other was $31,000. Same square footage, totally different prices. Here's why that happens.
Deck Height and Access
A ground-level deck in Etobicoke is way easier to build than a second-story walkout in North York. When your deck sits 8 feet off the ground, we need bigger posts, more hardware, and extra time to do the work safely.
✔ Ground level deck: Add $0 (base price) ✔ Raised deck with stairs: Add $2,000 – $5,000 ✔ Second story walkout: Add $5,000 – $15,000
Deck Shape and Design
A simple rectangle is the cheapest shape to build. Start adding angles, curves, or multiple levels? The price goes up fast.
✔ Simple rectangle: Base price ✔ L-shaped or angled: Add 10-15% ✔ Multi-level: Add 25-40% ✔ Curved edges: Add 20-30%
Railing Choices
Railings can add $3,000 to $15,000 to your deck project. Most folks don't realize how much this affects the total price.
|Railing Type
|Cost Per Linear Foot (Installed)
|Pressure Treated Wood
|$55 – $65
|Aluminum (basic)
|$80 – $120
|Aluminum (premium)
|$120 – $180
|Composite
|$150 – $250
|Glass panels
|$180 – $300
|Cable railing
|$200 – $350
A typical 200 square foot deck has about 45-50 linear feet of railing. Do the math and you'll see why glass railings can add $10,000+ to your project.
Why Deck Prices Have Gone Up in 2026
If you priced a deck a few years back, you might be shocked at today's numbers. A deck that cost $15,000 in 2021 might run $22,000 now. Here's what happened:
-
Lumber prices: Pressure treated wood costs about 30% more than it did in 2020
Composite materials: Trex and Fiberon raised prices 15-20% over the past two years
Labor costs: Good carpenters are hard to find in Toronto, so wages went up
Fuel and delivery: Getting materials to your house in Scarborough or Ajax costs more
We're not saying this to scare you. Just want you to have real expectations when you start getting quotes.
Pressure Treated Deck Cost in Toronto
Pressure treated wood is still the most popular choice for Toronto homeowners who want a deck but don't want to spend a fortune. About 10% of the decks we build use pressure treated lumber. Read more about Pressure treated wood decking
What You'll Pay for a Pressure Treated Deck
-
Materials only: $17- $25 per square foot
Installed (total project): $30 – $50 per square foot
Typical 12×16 deck: $7,500 – $11,000 installed
Pros of Pressure Treated Decks
-
Lowest upfront cost
Natural wood look and feel
Can be stained any color
Easy to repair if boards get damaged
Available everywhere in the GTA
Cons of Pressure Treated Decks
-
Needs staining or sealing every 2-3 years
Can crack, warp, or splinter over time
Shorter lifespan (10-15 years with proper care)
More maintenance than composite or PVC
If you're in Leslieville or the Junction and you want a deck this summer but you're watching your budget, pressure treated is a solid pick. Just plan on spending a weekend every couple years doing maintenance.
Composite Deck Cost in Toronto
Composite decking has really taken off in Toronto over the past five years. Brands like Trex, Fiberon, and TimberTech make boards that look like real wood but don't need staining or sealing. Ever. Read more about composite decking
What You'll Pay for a Composite Deck
-
Materials only: $27 – $45 per square foot
Installed (total project): $55 – $80 per square foot
Typical 12×16 deck: $12,000 – $18,000 installed
Popular Composite Brands We Install
|Brand
|Price Range
|Warranty
|Trex Select
|$$$
|30 years
|Trex Enhance
|$$
|25 years
|Trex Transcend
|$$$$
|50 years
|Fiberon Good Life
|$$
|25 years
|Fiberon Sanctuary
|$$$
|40 years
|TimberTech Edge
|$$
|25 years
|TimberTech Pro
|$$$$
|30 years
Homeowners in High Park and Lawrence Park love composite because they don't have to think about their deck once it's built. No staining. No power washing (well, maybe once a year). Just enjoy it.
PVC Deck Cost in Toronto
PVC decking costs more upfront than composite but gives you the lowest-maintenance deck you can build. It's 100% plastic, so it won't rot, mold, or fade. Read more about PVC decking
What You'll Pay for a PVC Deck
-
Materials only: $40 – $60 per square foot
Installed (total project): $65 – $95 per square foot
Typical 12×16 deck: $15,000 – $22,000 installed
We often recommend PVC for pool decks or decks that get hit with lots of rain and snow. If you've got a south-facing backyard in Aurora or Newmarket that collects water, PVC handles moisture better than anything else.
IPE Deck Cost in Toronto
IPE (pronounced ee-pay) is Brazilian hardwood. It's the luxury option. This stuff is so dense it sinks in water. A well-built IPE deck can last 50+ years. Read more about IPE decking
What You'll Pay for an IPE Deck
-
Materials only: $45 – $70 per square foot
Installed (total project): $80 – $120 per square foot
Typical 12×16 deck: $18,000 – $28,000 installed
IPE costs more because the wood is imported and it's harder to work with. Our crew needs special drill bits that can handle the density. But when you see that rich brown color? You'll understand why people pay the premium.
Extra Features That Add to Your Deck Cost
The basic deck price covers boards, framing, railings, and stairs. Here's what common add-ons cost:
|Add-On
|Typical Cost
|Privacy screen (per 8ft section)
|$600 – $1000
|Pergola (12×12)
|$5,000 – $12,000
|Built-in bench seating
|$1,500 – $3,500
|Deck lighting package
|$800 – $2,500
|Trex RainEscape (under-deck drainage)
|$15 – $25 per sq ft
|Hot tub platform reinforcement
|$1,000 – $2,500
|Outdoor kitchen rough-in
|$2,000 – $7,000
|Old deck removal
|$500 – $2,500
How to Save Money on Your Toronto Deck
Look, we want to build you a great deck. But we also want you to stay within your budget. Here's how homeowners in the GTA save money on deck projects:
1. Keep the Shape Simple
A basic rectangle uses materials more efficiently than L-shapes or angled designs. Fewer cuts means less waste and lower labor costs.
2. Size Your Deck to Standard Lumber Lengths
Deck boards come in 12, 16, and 20 foot lengths. If you design your deck to match these sizes, we waste less material. A 12×16 deck is cheaper than a 13×17 deck because of how boards fit.
3. Choose Aluminum Railings Over Glass
Glass railings look amazing but cost $150-$200 more per linear foot than basic aluminum. On a medium deck, that's a $6,000+ difference.
4. Consider Hybrid Materials
Pressure treated framing with composite decking gives you the low-maintenance surface you want at a lower cost than going full composite on everything.
5. Build in the Off-Season
We're slammed from April to August. Book your deck for October or November and you might save 5-10%. The weather in Toronto is usually fine for building until late November most years.
6. Get Multiple Quotes
We always tell people to get at least three quotes. Make sure you're comparing the same materials and scope of work. The cheapest quote isn't always the best deal if they're cutting corners.
Why Deck Prices Vary So Much Between Contractors
You get three quotes for the same deck and they range from $12,000 to $28,000. What gives?
Here's what's usually going on:
-
Materials: One contractor is quoting pressure treated, another is quoting premium composite
Substructure: Cheap quotes sometimes use smaller framing lumber spaced further apart
Joists protection tape: Some contractors don't include this option in quote. We always make this as option, or including tape for most composite and PVC decks
Railings: Some quotes include basic wood railings, others include aluminum or glass
Warranty: Companies that offer longer warranties build in that cost
Insurance: Insured contractors cost more than handymen working cash
The lowest price isn't always the best value. Ask what's included. Ask to see their insurance certificate. Check their Google reviews. A contractor who cuts corners on your deck might disappear when problems show up later.
