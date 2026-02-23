National Capoeira Cup Draws Young Talents And Top Athletes

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Balakhani Sports Center has hosted National Capoeira Cup to mark Baku's selection as the "World Sports Capital 2026", AzerNEWS reports. The tournament was jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Capoeira Federation (ACF) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

National Capoeira Cup brought together capoeira representatives and clubs from various regions of the country.

The main goal of the event was to contribute to the development of capoeira nationwide, expand experience-sharing among athletes, and further strengthen Baku's position as an international sports hub

Competitions were organized across different age and weight categories, including children, teenagers, youth, and adults.

Based on the final results, "Pernada Capoeira" club secured third place, while "Nirvana Capoeira" claimed second. "Wolf Capoeira" Academy, earning the highest number of medals overall, was crowned winner of the Azerbaijan Cup.

The Azerbaijan Capoeira Federation (ACF) is the national governing body responsible for the development and promotion of capoeira in Azerbaijan. It was officially established in 2007, marking the beginning of a formal organizational stage for the sport in the country.

Capoeira itself first began to spread in Azerbaijan in the late 1990s after the film "Only the Strong" inspired young people across the country to explore the art form. The very first capoeira school in Azerbaijan was opened in Sumqayit by Emin Gurbanov, and the first school in Baku was founded in 2000 by Taleh Orujov, who significantly contributed to the early growth of the discipline in the capital.

From its inception, one of the main goals of the ACF has been to institutionalize capoeira as both a sport and a cultural practice in Azerbaijan. This includes organizing regular training programs, seminars, competitions, and Batizado belt examinations, which help standardize skills and recognize progression among practitioners. The federation also supports local clubs, coaches, and referees, helping build a structured network for capoeira nationwide.

A key part of the ACF's mission is to promote international participation and cooperation. Azerbaijani capoeiristas regularly take part in international workshops and championship events, and the federation has been involved in hosting major competitions, including World Capoeira Federation World Championships in Baku. Azerbaijan is also one of the founding members of the World Capoeira Federation (WCF), an international body that standardizes competition rules, coaching certifications, and referee training worldwide.