Academic Drama Theater Pays Tribute To Outstanding Actor

Azerbaijan State Academic Drama Theater has hosted a memorial event to mark the 80th anniversary of the birth of the outstanding actor, People's Artist, Aliabbas Gadirov (1946-2006), AzerNEWS reports.

People's Artists Nuraddin Mehdikhanli, Basti Jafarova, Honored Worker of Arts, Professor Ilham Rahimli spoke at the event and spoke about the images created by the acclaimed actor in the history of Azerbaijani theater and cinema, and his contributions to the development of theater art.

Then, the play "Letters from Abroad", dedicated to the memory of Aliabbas Gadirov, in which the actor once created the image of Mirza Fatali Akhundzade with high professionalism, was demonstrated.

The work, dedicated to the life of the founder of Azerbaijani dramaturgy Mirza Fatali Akhundzade and his son Rashid, brings the ideas of enlightenment and national thought to the stage.

The stage production is directed by People's Artist Marahim Farzalibeyov, with set design by Honored Worker of Culture Ilham Elkhanoglu and an original score composed by Hamid Kazimzade.

The performance featured an outstanding cast, including People's Artists Ali Nur, Lalazar Mustafayeva, Haji Ismayilov, and Kazim Abdullayev; Honored Artists Elshan Jabrayilov and Vafa Rzayeva; as well as actors Rustam Rustamov and Elchin Efendi.

The production was met with an enthusiastic response from the audience. Theatergoers warmly applauded the cast and creative team, praising the powerful performances.

Aliabbas Gadirov was born on February 13, 1946, in Baku. From an early age, he showed a strong interest in the performing arts, becoming involved in theater activities while still in the eighth grade. He was a member of a drama group at the Railway Workers' Club led by People's Artist Agadadash Gurbanov. It was there that Gadirov developed the foundations of his acting craft, particularly in romantic and monumental stage productions.

In 1965, he enrolled in the Faculty of Drama and Film at the Azerbaijan State Theater Institute named after Mirza Agha Aliyev. Among his teachers were People's Artist and Professor Mehdi Mammadov and Honored Artist Mukhlis Janizade, who played an important role in shaping his professional skills.

During his student years, Gadirov performed notable roles in stage productions of "Aydin" by Jafar Jabbarly (as Surkhay), "Azer" by Huseyn Javid, and "The Drummer Girl" by Afanasy Salynsky (as Fyodor). In his final year, at the invitation of Mehdi Mammadov, he portrayed Yusif in the tragedy "Khayyam" by Huseyn Javid. The long-awaited premiere took place on March 12, 1970, marking his debut on the stage of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater. From April 6, 1970, he became a permanent member of the theater's acting troupe.

On December 26, 2001, Gadirov was appointed Artistic Director and Director of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater.

In addition to his stage career, Gadirov was widely recognized for his work in television. He appeared in numerous programs on Azerbaijan State Television and hosted the youth program "Mashal" for many years, later contributing to entertainment shows such as "Journey into the World of Comedies".

Several of his television performances were included in the broadcaster's "Golden Fund," including roles in televised plays such as "Lachin's Nest" by Suleyman Sani Akhundov (Jahangir), "Tekan" by Mammad Murad (Dilgyam), "In the Atayev Family" by Ilyas Afandiyev (Jahangir), "Haji Gara" by Mirza Fatali Akhundov (Heydar-bek), "The Homeless Youth" by Abdurrahim bey Hagverdiyev (Farhad), "Duel" by Mar Bayjiyev (Iskandar), and "The Last to Enter the Reception Room" by Vladlen Dazortsev (The Man).

Gadirov also achieved significant success in cinema. He was awarded the Azerbaijan State Prize for his portrayal of Nazim in the two-part film "Happiness Is Floating" directed by Eldar Guliyev. Among his other notable film roles were Imran in "On the Shore of Memories", Ata in "The Song Lesson", Vagif in "How Good That We Have Samad Vurgun", Mansur in "The Man of Our House", Jalil in "The Golden Cliff", Fariz in "The Old Men", Fazl in "Babek", Sultanov in "Signal from the Sea", and many others.

Aliabbas Gadirov passed away on March 8, 2006, at the age of 60. He was laid to rest at the Second Alley of Honor.

Aliabbas Gadirov is regarded as one of the most prominent representatives of the Azerbaijani acting school of the second half of the twentieth century. His contribution rightfully occupies an honored place in the history of Azerbaijani theater and film.