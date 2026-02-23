Versos AI Launches The First End-To-End Solution For Preparing And Licensing Video Training Data For AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New platform structures video datasets for AI training at scale

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versos AI Inc. today announced the launch of the Video Library Intelligence Platform, providing the industry's first end-to-end solution for transforming video libraries into structured datasets and enabling their licensing and delivery for AI model training. Versos AI enables content owners and AI model builders to analyze, structure, package, and license video data for AI model training at scale.

AI hyperscalers are imposing increasingly granular requirements for training and fine-tuning AI models. The launch of Versos AI's Video Library Intelligence Platform is anchored by a multi-year commercial partnership and active data-delivery contract with streaming platform and leader in video data AI licensing, CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI), which is specifically using Versos AI's technology to generate scene-level video intelligence that supports selective fulfillment of advanced AI dataset requirements. CuriosityStream has also made an investment in Versos AI, underscoring its confidence in the technology.

“We're seeing extraordinary demand from major hyperscalers, AI innovators, and tech leaders who recognize that high-quality, structured video and metadata are essential to training more capable, and context-rich models,” said Clint Stinchcomb, President & CEO of CuriosityStream.“Our extensive library of over 2.5 million hours of video and audio, combined with the Versos AI best-in-class delivery and indexing capabilities, helps position CuriosityStream as the leading provider for next-generation AI models. We're excited to have a partner like Versos AI that enables us to accelerate growth as AI video data training reaches the next inflection point of the AI market boom.”

As AI models rapidly shift from language-based training to world models, demand is increasing for large volumes of video data that is both high-quality and highly structured.

“AI training has outgrown scraping data,” said Chris Keevill, CEO and Co-founder of Versos AI.“Video introduces significant complexity around structure and delivery at scale. Versos AI was built to manage that complexity end-to-end-so content owners can unlock new revenue streams and hyperscalers can train models with confidence in licensed datasets. Until now, there has been no purpose-built solution for converting unstructured video libraries into structured datasets suitable for hyperscale AI training. Versos AI closes that gap by making video data searchable, licensable, and ready for model development.”

Versos AI's platform allows video library owners to analyze massive video archives, understand what content they have, determine eligibility for AI use, and assemble datasets based on precise technical and categorical criteria. Built on top of this intelligence layer, the Versos AI Video Training Data Marketplace provides a controlled licensing network that enables datasets to be evaluated, licensed, delivered, and tracked across AI developers, aggregators, and content owners.

Founded in 2023, Versos AI has partnered with major international studios and content producers representing more than one million hours of professional video content. Versos AI currently works with 20+ studios and content owners across 7 countries: Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, India, China.

Versos AI Inc. delivers video intelligence software and operates a video training data marketplace for the AI economy. Versos AI enables studios, content owners, creators, and AI model builders to analyze, structure, license, and deliver video data for AI model training at scale.

Through its Video Library Intelligence Platform, Versos AI indexes video at the frame level and transforms full libraries into searchable, AI-ready datasets for model training. With Versos AI, video libraries become monetizable datasets ready for use across the rapidly growing AI data ecosystem.

