SHARK BEAUTY LAUNCHES SHARK GLAM IN Saudi Arabia
Shark Beauty is proud to announce the launch of Shark Glam Straight, Waves & Curls Multi-styler (HD6052SME), in Saudi Arabia - a breakthrough multi‐styler designed for all hair types and powered by Air + Ceramic Technology for limitless at‐home styling. This latest innovation from SharkNinja brings salon‐quality results into everyday routines, combining engineering excellence with beauty expertise.
Key features include:
-
Premium multi‐styler system: Discover Shark Glam Multi‐styler, the premium multi‐styler system for hot tool styling with no heat damage*.
Innovative technology: Heat‐controlled ceramic and airflow combine to unlock any style for any type of hair.
Versatile styling results: Expect bouncy blow‐dries, wonderful waves and captivating curls with a high‐shine finish** - all without heat damage*.
Inclusive design: Perfect for all hair types, the Shark Glam includes five styling attachments - Silki tool, Glossi tool, Coanda curlers, styling concentrator, diffuser, and storage case.
*In wet‐to‐dry mode.
** Shine/frizz vs air drying.
