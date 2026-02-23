Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SHARK BEAUTY LAUNCHES SHARK GLAM IN Saudi Arabia

2026-02-23 09:01:00
(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Shark Beauty is proud to announce the launch of Shark Glam Straight, Waves & Curls Multi-styler (HD6052SME), in Saudi Arabia - a breakthrough multi‐styler designed for all hair types and powered by Air + Ceramic Technology for limitless at‐home styling. This latest innovation from SharkNinja brings salon‐quality results into everyday routines, combining engineering excellence with beauty expertise.

Key features include:

  • Premium multi‐styler system: Discover Shark Glam Multi‐styler, the premium multi‐styler system for hot tool styling with no heat damage*.
  • Innovative technology: Heat‐controlled ceramic and airflow combine to unlock any style for any type of hair.
  • Versatile styling results: Expect bouncy blow‐dries, wonderful waves and captivating curls with a high‐shine finish** - all without heat damage*.
  • Inclusive design: Perfect for all hair types, the Shark Glam includes five styling attachments - Silki tool, Glossi tool, Coanda curlers, styling concentrator, diffuser, and storage case.

*In wet‐to‐dry mode.

** Shine/frizz vs air drying.

Shark Glam is now available to purchase in Saudi Arabia via the official Shark website.

