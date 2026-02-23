SHARK BEAUTY LAUNCHES SHARK GLAM IN Saudi Arabia

Shark Glam is now available to purchase in Saudi Arabia via the official Shark website.

Shark Beauty is proud to announce the launch of Shark Glam Straight, Waves & Curls Multi-styler (HD6052SME), in Saudi Arabia - a breakthrough multi‐styler designed for all hair types and powered by Air + Ceramic Technology for limitless at‐home styling. This latest innovation from SharkNinja brings salon‐quality results into everyday routines, combining engineering excellence with beauty expertise.

