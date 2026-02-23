Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chad Shuts Borders With Sudan Until Further Notice


2026-02-23 09:00:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- Chad announced Monday the closure of its borders with Sudan until further notice, due to repeated incursions and violations by conflicting Sudanese forces into Chadian territory.
The Chadian Ministry of Information said in a statement that this measure aims to prevent the conflict's spread, protect citizens and refugees, and ensure national stability, safety, and unity. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

