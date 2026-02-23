From Luxury To Discipline: Raids Intensify Inside Parappana Agrahara Central Jail

Authorities have intensified raids inside Parappana Agrahara Central Jail as part of a prison reform drive. Several prohibited items were seized, and staff monitoring has been strengthened to curb irregularities and restore discipline.

Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Jail, once infamous for irregularities and its reputation as a 'five-star prison', is undergoing a major transformation. The jail, which was previously associated with reports of luxury living and administrative lapses, is now witnessing strict enforcement of rules and discipline following the appointment of senior officials.

Authorities have begun curbing internal irregularities and strengthening monitoring systems to ensure proper prison administration. The initiative is aimed at restoring the institution's credibility and enforcing standard correctional practices.

Earlier, several media reports had highlighted allegations that some prisoners were living a luxurious lifestyle inside the prison. Issues such as financial misconduct among inmates, money laundering activities, and the use of prohibited items within the prison premises were widely discussed.

It was alleged that some prisoners had modified their cells to resemble luxury rooms and possessed items beyond permitted limits. These included cooking utensils, additional food materials, extra clothing, shoes, bed sheets, and pillows.

Furthermore, reports also suggested the possible use of mobile phones, SIM cards, chargers, earphones, chairs, and even television sets for entertainment purposes. Serious allegations were also raised that some prison staff members were providing undue privileges, sometimes described as 'royal hospitality', in exchange for money.

Authorities have reportedly taken steps to strengthen surveillance and enforce strict prison regulations.

The government has deployed senior officers to the prison to address and expose reported irregularities. IPS officer Anshu Kumar has been appointed to strengthen administrative control and enforce discipline within the jail system.

Following the appointment of Alok Kumar as the Director General of Prisons, a noticeable change has been observed in prison operations. Acting on strict instructions from senior officials, continuous raid and inspection drives have been initiated inside the prison to curb the use of prohibited items and other irregular practices.

Authorities have stated that the objective is to restore order, ensure transparency, and maintain proper correctional standards within the prison premises.

Prison staff recently conducted raids on prisoner cells and seized several prohibited items being used inside the premises. Articles that were stored in violation of prison rules, including cooking utensils, chairs, and other unauthorised materials, were confiscated.

During the operation, nearly two tractor loads of such items were removed and dumped in a designated area within the prison premises. A large pile of banned articles, including buckets, bed sheets, utensils, cooking equipment, and chairs, was recovered.

Authorities stated that the drive was part of ongoing efforts to enforce prison regulations, eliminate unauthorised possessions, and maintain strict discipline inside the facility.

Following the appointment of senior officers, a noticeable change has been observed in the atmosphere of Parappana Agrahara Central Jail. Authorities have imposed stricter control over prisoners while also strengthening the monitoring of prison staff.

These measures aim to expose irregularities that had previously attracted criticism regarding the so-called 'five-star jail' image. Officials have indicated that the drive will continue in the coming days to ensure discipline, transparency, and proper administrative functioning within the prison system.