Newly Married Woman Shot Dead Outside Home In Punjab's Tarn Taran, Video Surfaces

A newly married woman was shot dead outside her house in Punjab's Tarn Taran. She was attacked when she came out to help her husband during a confrontation. She died while being taken to hospital. Police have identified suspect and launched manhunt.

Punjab's border town of Patti in Tarn Taran district is tense after a young woman was shot dead outside her house. The victim, 23-year-old Ruby, had been married for only two months.

The attack happened on Saturday evening (February 21) in Garden Colony. A CCTV video of the shooting has gone viral, raising serious public concern about safety in the region.

According to reports, Ruby's husband Ansh Grover was standing outside their house on a scooter when an attacker approached and began beating him. When Ruby stepped out to intervene, the man allegedly fired at her. The CCTV footage shows the attacker shooting Ruby near the gate.

After the gunshot, Ansh is seen running away from the spot in panic.

Ruby was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Patti in critical condition. Due to the seriousness of her injuries, doctors referred her to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar. However, she reportedly died on the way. Ansh Grover's mother, Reenu Bala, said an unknown young man carried out the attack near their house gate.

Punjab Police said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. The suspected shooter has been identified as Karan, a resident of Patti. Police teams have launched a search to arrest him. Officials said the motive behind the attack is still not known.

This is the second major shooting in Tarn Taran district within a few days. Earlier, Harbhendra Singh, the sarpanch of Thathian Mahantan village, was shot dead during a wedding function. Police are still searching for the attackers in that case. The back-to-back incidents have increased fear among residents.

In an earlier shocking incident on Monday, February 9, a first-year student allegedly shot dead his classmate inside Usma Law College in Tarn Taran and then turned the gun on himself. The incident caused panic across the campus and left students and staff deeply shaken.