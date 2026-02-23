Milestone Scientific Launches Compuflo® Advisor Program To Accelerate Commercial Adoption And Drive Utilization Growth In Select MAC Jurisdictions Plans National Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROSELAND, N.J., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide objective, pressure-guided precision, today announced the launch of the CompuFlo® Advisor Program. This strategic initiative is designed to drive mainstream commercial adoption, increase recurring disposable revenue, and generate the clinical data necessary to optimize long-term Medicare reimbursement rates.

The program, which commenced on February 1, 2026, targets high-volume interventional pain and anesthesia practices within key Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) jurisdictions, including Novitas, First Coast, Noridian, and Palmetto. These jurisdictions represent a strategic first phase of execution, with infrastructure designed to support phased expansion across additional MAC regions throughout the United States. By engaging Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) to generate a targeted 1,000–2,000 case submissions in the initial six-month phase, Milestone is executing a structured clinical and reimbursement roadmap to transition CPT® code 0777T from Category III to Category I status, that could enhance commercial adoption and long-term revenue visibility.

To ensure the program delivers a scalable recurring revenue model, Milestone has deployed a robust commercial infrastructure designed to support national expansion. The Company has also engaged industry veterans, including Evelyn Gittinger, CPC, and Neuro Management Solutions (NMS), to provide real-time claims support, documentation guidance, and payer advocacy.

"The Advisor Program is a key strategic initiative for Milestone Scientific this year," stated Eric Hines, CEO of Milestone Scientific. "We have moved beyond simply placing devices to building a comprehensive commercial ecosystem. We are deploying a 'white glove' support infrastructure, including veteran consultants and a dedicated provider hotline, to support our physicians through every step of the reimbursement process. With favorable unit economics and a scalable model, we believe establishing reimbursement with this initial cohort will unlock a recurring revenue flywheel that can be rapidly expanded to hundreds of physicians nationwide."

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a technology-focused medical research and development company that patents, designs, and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical and dental applications. Milestone Scientific's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason. Coding and payment decisions are determined solely by providers and payers based on applicable laws and policies. Any potential Category I designation is determined solely by the American Medical Association and is not guaranteed. Providers remain responsible for compliance with all applicable billing, coding, and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking case submission expectations, reimbursement targets, and revenue estimates referenced herein are based on current program enrollment, advisor commitments, and historical payer activity, and are subject to change based on clinical scheduling, payer processing timelines, regulatory developments, and other factors. There can be no assurance that Category I designation, targeted reimbursement levels, or projected revenue levels will be achieved.

