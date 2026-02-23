Magure Becomes One Of The Few UAE AI Companies Certified Across ISO 9001, ISO/IEC 27001, And ISO/IEC 42001

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)As enterprises accelerate the adoption of AI from experimentation to mission-critical operations, trust has become the defining factor of success. Quality, security, and responsible governance are now foundational requirements for enterprise AI deployment.







Magure, a UAE-based enterprise AI company, today announced that it has achieved ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO/IEC 42001 certifications, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to building enterprise-ready AI systems that are reliable, secure, and responsibly managed.

With these certifications, Magure joins a top few organizations globally and among the early enterprises in the UAE to demonstrate compliance across quality management, information security, and AI management systems, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for enterprises deploying AI at scale.

Building Enterprise AI on Quality, Security, and Responsibility

As AI becomes embedded into core business operations, enterprises face growing challenges around operational reliability, data security, regulatory compliance, and ethical oversight. Magure's certifications reflect a deliberate, systems-level approach to addressing these challenges across the entire AI lifecycle.



ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems validates Magure's quality management practices, ensuring AI solutions are designed, delivered, and continuously improved through consistent, repeatable processes that support reliable, production-grade enterprise deployments.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 for Information Security Management Systems confirms that information security, privacy protection, and operational resilience are embedded across Magure's platforms and services, safeguarding enterprise data and AI operations throughout the AI lifecycle. ISO/IEC 42001:2023 for AI Management Systems, the world's first international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems, recognizes Magure's structured approach to managing AI responsibly – embedding transparency, accountability, and oversight into how AI systems are governed, operated, and scaled.

Together, these standards form a unified foundation for enterprise AI that can be trusted in real-world, regulated, and high-impact environments.

Aligning Global ISO Standards with the UAE's Vision for Responsible AI

As a UAE-based AI company, Magure's ISO certifications also align with the region's broader vision for responsible and secure AI adoption. The principles embedded in ISO 9001, ISO/IEC 27001, and ISO/IEC 42001 closely reflect the expectations set by initiatives such as the UAE National AI Strategy 2031, DIFC's data protection framework, and Dubai's AI security policies, ensuring enterprise AI systems are built with trust, accountability, and resilience at their core.

Magure's ISO certifications complement the principles outlined in key national and regional initiatives, including:



DIFC's Data Protection and AI-related regulatory guidance, which emphasize transparency, accountability, and responsible handling of automated decision systems

Dubai Electronic Security Centre's AI Security Policy, which calls for security-by-design, risk management, and resilience across AI-enabled systems

Abu Dhabi Government's Digital Strategy, focused on trusted digital infrastructure, secure innovation, and responsible adoption of advanced technologies The UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which promotes ethical AI development, strong governance, and global leadership in AI innovation

By aligning internationally recognized ISO standards with these regional frameworks, Magure enables enterprises operating in the UAE and beyond to adopt AI systems that are secure, well-governed, and designed for long-term trust.

How These Standards Power Magure's Agentic AI Platform

The three ISO standards are embedded directly into how MagOneAI operates:



Quality by design (ISO 9001): Standardized, lifecycle-wide processes govern how agentic AI applications are designed, deployed, monitored, and improved, ensuring predictable performance from experimentation through production.

Security by default (ISO/IEC 27001): Role-based access controls, encrypted data handling, environment segregation, continuous monitoring, and audit-ready logging protect sensitive enterprise data as AI agents operate autonomously. Responsible AI management (ISO/IEC 42001): Clear accountability, transparency into agent behaviour, policy-driven controls, risk management, and lifecycle governance ensure AI systems remain observable, controllable, and compliant as they scale.

This integrated approach enables enterprises to move beyond isolated AI pilots and deploy autonomous, production-grade AI systems with confidence.

Extending the Same Standards Across the Magure AI Ecosystem

The same ISO-aligned principles extend across Magure's broader AI ecosystem. MagLabs, Magure's use-case discovery and AI workflow environment, applies these standards from early experimentation through operational readiness, while MagVisionIQ, its computer vision platform, operates under the same disciplined quality, security, and responsible AI practices for real-world deployments.

Together, these platforms provide enterprises with a consistent, governed foundation for scaling AI, without fragmentation as use cases grow in complexity and impact.

A UAE-Based AI Tech Company, Built for Global Enterprise Standards

As a company headquartered in the UAE, Magure's achievement reflects the region's growing role in shaping the future of enterprise AI. By aligning with globally recognized ISO standards, Magure enables organizations across industries like technology, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and government – to adopt AI in a way that meets international expectations for quality, security, and responsibility.

Looking Ahead

While the certifications mark an important milestone, Magure views responsible, secure, and high-quality AI as an ongoing commitment.

“As AI systems become more autonomous and deeply integrated into business operations, enterprises need more than innovation-they need assurance,” said Akhil Koka, CEO Magure.“These certifications validate the way Magure builds and manages AI systems and reinforce our mission to help enterprises scale AI with confidence, accountability, and long-term trust.”

About Magure

Magure is a UAE-based enterprise AI company specializing in agentic AI platforms, AI lifecycle management, and real-world AI deployment. Through platforms such as MagOneAI, MagLabs, and MagVisionIQ, Magure helps organizations design, deploy, and scale AI systems that are secure, reliable, and responsibly managed.

