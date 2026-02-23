MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Petrox Resources Corp. Announces Strategic Expansion Strategy: Integrating Traditional Oil & Gas Production with Next-Generation Power Solutions

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Petrox Resources Corp. (TSXV: PTC) ("Petrox" or the "Company") is pleased to outline its strategic vision for 2026 and beyond, focusing on a dual-path growth model designed to maximize shareholder value through the acquisition of high-upside energy assets.

Core Focus: Oil & Gas Acquisition

Management is currently evaluating several strategic acquisitions within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The primary criteria for these targets include:



High-Margin Oil Production: Assets with established, low-decline oil production. Development Upside: Scalable projects with significant drilling inventory to ensure long-term reserve replacement and production growth.

Innovative Value Creation: The Power Generation Derivative

A key differentiator in Petrox's go-forward strategy is the monetization of "stranded" or underutilized natural gas often associated with oil production. Petrox intends to utilize this gas as a low-cost feedstock for on-site industrial power generation rather than facing pipeline bottlenecks or traditional market volatility.

This behind-the-meter power will be positioned to serve the rapidly growing demand for high-intensity computing and other power generation uses, including:



AI Data Centers: Providing reliable, scalable energy for artificial intelligence infrastructure. Cryptocurrency Mining: Utilizing flexible power loads to maximize the value of every MCF produced.

Management Commentary

"Our goal is to build a modern energy company that bridges the gap between traditional resource extraction and the digital economy," said Edwin Tam, President and CEO of Petrox. "By acquiring assets with both high oil content and underutilized gas, we can generate multiple revenue streams. We are not just selling a commodity; we also intend to provide the essential energy required for the future of technology. This integrated approach ensures we maximize the value of every molecule we produce, providing a unique 'energy-tech' derivative for our shareholders."

Maximizing Shareholder Value

The Company believes that by capturing the full value chain-from the wellhead to the data center-it can achieve superior netbacks compared to traditional producers. With a robust pipeline of potential acquisitions and a clear focus on drilling inventory upside, Petrox is aiming to position itself for a transformative year.

About Petrox Resources Corp.

Petrox Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources. The Company is focused on innovative energy solutions that integrate traditional production with modern industrial power demand.

For further information, please contact:

Petrox Resources Corp.

Edwin Tam, President and CEO, or Alan Chan, CFO

Telephone: (403) 270 - 2290 Facsimile: (403) 228 - 3013

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance.

Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information regarding: (i) the business plans and expectations of the Company; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information reflects the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.







